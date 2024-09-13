Space Marine 2 guide to help you become an Astartes veteran

This Space Marine 2 guide has all the information a junior angel of death could need, with tips and tricks to help you defend the Imperium of Man. Space Marine 2 is a complicated game at times, particularly when you’re just starting out and are battling overwhelming hordes of aliens in the campaign when you just want to figure out how to play with your friends.

Even then, there are special classes to learn about and master about across PVE Operations and Eternal War PVP, as well as important resources and currencies to find and collect to unlock more wargear. The grim darkness of the 41st millennium isn’t kind, so let us help you learn the ropes with our Space Marine 2 guide.

In our Space Marine 2 review, we praised its “dizzying sense of scale” and slick combat, altogether making it “an exceptional, larger than life shooter that raises the bar for all Warhammer adaptations.”

How long is the campaign?

If you’re wondering how long it takes to beat Space Marine 2, we've got a detailed breakdown in our guide, which provides some completion time estimates based on how you might like to play.

Tips and tricks for beginners

If you’re just getting started and are still learning how combat works, what you can find in missions, and how to get the most out of your wargear, our Space Marine 2 tips will help you understand the basics and some advanced tips, so you can quickly master the techniques of the Astartes.

How to play multiplayer and online co-op

When you boot up Space Marine 2, you can’t dive straight into either of the multiplayer modes as you need to unlock Space Marine 2 multiplayer by completing the introduction mission. After that, you can manage your squad and invite up to two other Astartes buddies, even if they’re not on the same platform as we’ve explained in our Space Marine 2 crossplay guide.

Classes and customization

When you’re playing Operations or Eternal War, you can choose between six different Space Marine 2 classes to play as, each with their own abilities, loadout options, and quirks. From the agile, jump-pack Assault and all-rounder Tactical to the bulky Bulwark and stealthy Sniper, there are lots of different ways to play and we’ve explained the basics and the best ones to pick for each mode in our guide.

However, for the fashion-conscious Astartes, this Space Marine 2 customization guide explains how you unlock more armor pieces for each class and how you can apply them to create some unique power armor suits.

Enemy factions and types

Knowing how your favored class works is important but knowing your enemy is arguably more so. Where the Tyranids prefer strength in numbers with gnashing claws and teeth, the Thousand Sons prefer elite fighters with magic guns and sorcery. But within each faction, there are lots of different Space Marine 2 enemy types with their own tricks and I’ve listed them all to help you identify and eliminate each one.

PVE Operations

Outside of the campaign, the Space Marine 2 Operations mode is the main PVE offering where you can team up with other players and battle through intense missions across the Recidious System. As you level up your classes and unlock improved weapons and skills, you’ll want to up the Space Marine 2 difficulty to increase the challenge and get better rewards.

Resources and currencies

Even as an elite Adeptus Astartes warrior, new cosmetics, skills, and weapons don’t come for free. Unlocking any Chapter heraldry item, new weapon version, or class skill tree node requires you to spend some Space Marine 2 Requisitions, but if you’re after improved weapon tiers and Mastery Points, you need to scavenge for Space Marine 2 Armory Data during Operations.

Looking ahead, Space Marine 2 is slated to receive lots of new content and additional features over the next year. I’ve laid out everything we know about what’s coming in out in this Space Marine 2 roadmap guide, so you know what to expect in the coming seasons.



