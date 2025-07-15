Mafia: The Old Country will be less of an open-world game than Mafia 3 as the devs agree it was too much and didn't fit the series

Mafia 3 is the much-derided, misunderstood entry that many fans point to as the series abandoning its roots and becoming something it shouldn't – and it looks like the developers agree. That's why the prequel game Mafia: The Old Country is ditching the open world and going back to a more linear mission structure.

Even though both Mafia 1 and 2 feature large worlds that you can freely roam, neither is really considered an open-world game. That's because the story missions take place in a set order and there isn't much in the way of side activities, but if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck…

Anyway, according to a new interview from IGN , the developers agree with players that a full open-world filled with distractions isn't a good fit for the Mafia series. The negative response to 3, combined with the positive one for the 2020 Mafia: Definitive Edition remake of the original 2002 game, led Hangar 13 to reconsider its approach – not every game can be GTA, after all.

Mafia: The Old Country is launching on August 8, 2025, and it serves as a prequel to the original trilogy. As the name suggests, we'll be heading back to the heart of the mobster society: 1900s Sicily. It's an action-adventure game with a heavy focus on stealth.

Even though it's not an open-world game in the more modern sense, it will likely benefit from GTA 6's delay . There are only so many crime simulators we can stomach in quick succession.

