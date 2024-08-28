Mafia: The Old Country – Everything we know so far about the new game

Mafia: The Old Country is a huge comeback for Hangar 13's series, nearly eight years after Mafia 3 arrived in October 2016. As you might suspect from the upcoming game's title, though, we're headed back in time to the literal old country of the Italian mafia - or Sicily, more specifically - for a brand new tale.

Information is still unfolding about Mafia: The Old Country, but after Hangar 13's big new reveal for its game at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024, there's still plenty for us to unpack. So, we've gathered all the details for you in one handy guide. From the Mafia: The Old Country release window, its trailer, and the latest news surrounding the title - here's all the information we know for certain about one of the most exciting new games of 2025.

(Image credit: Hangar 13)

Currently, the Mafia: The Old Country release date is penciled in for some point next year in 2025.

We didn't see this in the game's reveal trailer, but it was thanks to a Tweet from publisher 2K after the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase that unveiled the year-long release window, alongside 2K’s other games like Civilization 7 and Borderlands 4. We'll keep you posted once a firm date gets announced, but at least we can rest easy knowing that it's coming out soon, regardless.

Mafia: The Old Country platforms

(Image credit: Hangar 13)

Mafia: The Old Country is specifically targeting current-generation hardware, but you might’ve guessed that given how polished and impressive the cinematic reveal trailer was. As such, you can expect The Old Country to arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms when it hits.

Mafia: The Old Country trailer

Mafia: The Old Country - Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Just above, you can watch the full Mafia: The Old Country trailer, as it debuted at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024. The trailer gives us a glimpse into the sort of environments we'll be exploring in the new game, specifically around 1900s Sicily and the town of San Celeste, which, if you didn’t already know, means we're going back to the same sort of locations first featured back in Mafia 2.

After the trailer had aired, Hangar 13 president Nick Baynes appeared in a special message, revealing that The Old Country would be going "back to the roots of what fans love about the Mafia series." Baynes also teased that The Old Country would be more of a linear story compared to past games like Mafia 3's open world.

You can interpret this how you want, but to us at least, it sure sounds like Mafia: The Old Country will be deliberately avoiding the past mistakes of the series, pivoting away from the open world formula and into a more focused experience. It's fair to say that Mafia 3's open world wasn't a hit with everyone, so this could be great news, depending on how you look at it.

Mafia: The Old Country price

(Image credit: Hangar 13)

Given how far out we are from Mafia: The Old Country's eventual launch next year, we don't currently have a retail price point for the new game.

However, publisher 2K hasn't been shy about pricing its new titles at a premium - it was the first publisher to charge $70/£70 for a current-gen game earlier this console cycle - so you can very likely expect Mafia: The Old Country to retail for $70/£70.

