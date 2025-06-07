See all new Mafia: The Old Country footage in a Future Games Show exclusive scene

Mafia: The Old Country revealed a fresh new look at its period crime action prequel, in a Future Games Show One to Watch reveal. Developer Hangar 13 took a moment to explain to FGS how Mafia: TOC is levering Unreal Engine 5 to tell the tale of the birth of organised in crime in unprecedented detail.

Set in the early 1900s, Mafia: The Old country is a prequel to previous Mafia trilogy, although interestingly it "sets things up for what might be to come come in the future" according to Hanger 13. Set in Sicily at the turn of the last century it not only functions as a beginning for the original games, but also the Mafia itself, telling the story of "where organised crime first really came from".

The story focuses on Enzo Favara. After a hard start in life sees him initially sold to work in sulphur mines as a child, he eventually escapes as a young man and falls in with the Torrisi Crime Family. After swearing allegiance to the Don, it doesn't take long for Enzo to make a name for himself as he works his way up the ranks to the ultimate goal of becoming a made man.

With an all new cinematic, revealed exclusively for the Future Games Show, Hanger 13 show off a key moment in Enzo's story. Crucially this new footage helps highlight how Unreal Engine 5 has "enabled us to do incredible things with the characters, the landscapes, with the cinematics," according to the studio, and led to a "significant visual upgrade" across every element of the game.

"We've been able to capture incredible nuances in the mocap, in the acting, in all of the character performances," Hanger 13 explain. "This has really helped us bring our story to life [and] it really makes an already emotional story even more emotional and meaningful."

Mafia: The Old Country is coming to Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X on August 8, 2025.

