Mafia: The Old Country won't be $80 when it drops this August, but it's still a "premium experience in the vein of earlier Mafia entries"

The leaks were true - Mafia: The Old Country is coming out on August 8, 2025 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Hangar 13 and 2K Games announced the release date ahead of today's PAX East developer presentation, while also showing us our first look at the new Mafia's revamped combat, "refined stealth," new horse-riding and old car-driving, and its gorgeous Sicilian setting which well before any of the other games in the early 1900s.

Mafia: The Old Country - “Whatever it Takes” Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The best part? Mafia: The Old Country is going to be $50/£45 at launch, in stark contrast to the $80 games that'll drop before the year's end. Mario Kart World got the ball rolling and then Xbox promised some of its own games would follow soon, but Mafia's price seems more in line with its "focused" vision.

While Mafia: The Old Country is trying to throw it back to the series' heyday, developer Hangar 13 isn't fitting its criminal underbelly in an open world this time around, unlike the original trilogy. Studio president Nick Baynes calls it a "focused, linear experience that combines quality storytelling, authentic era immersion and a refined take on familiar Mafia gameplay."

"We think there’s a large audience for compelling stories that don't require massive time commitments," 2K president David Ismailer added via a press release, saying the upcoming game slotted in nicely with the publisher's "more persistent games," like Borderlands 4, that players can "engage with on a more consistent basis."

