It looks like 2K has accidentally revealed the Mafia: The Old Country release date ahead of PAX East

It's finally time: the release date for the crime game that's coming from Take Two has finally been revealed. That's right, Mafia: The Old Country – which only ever had a vague 'Summer 2025' release date before now – is coming out on August 8, 2025. That is, according to 2K itself, in what is probably a slip-up on its part.

Mafia: The Old Country was revealed at Gamescom 2024, and instead of following up on Mafia 3's 1960s storyline – or even the stories of the original two games – the game is a prequel, showing off the origins of the Mafia and taking the series outside of the US and back home to The Old Country, or more specifically, Sicily. We got another trailer at The Game Awards 2024 (well, 12 hours before, thanks to a different slip-up) showing off a bit more of the game's storyline and cutscenes without a gameplay reveal.

But despite not having a hint of gameplay in sight, or even a new trailer, we now know that Mafia: The Old Country's release date is August 8, 2025. 2K made a post on the game's Latam Steam page announcing the upcoming Mafia: The Old Country Developer Panel at PAX East 2025.

However, the bottom of the post had an unexpected message spotted by a Twitter user (via Insider Gaming), which read, "Mafia: The Old Country is available August 8, 2025. Pre-order now for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, and stay tuned to the official Mafia website for more information." The message has been scrubbed from the page now, with the release date announcement probably intended for this panel, but 2K wasn't quick enough, as the Mafia fanbase found it and spread it like wildfire.

With Mafia: The Old Country coming out in August and Borderlands 4 in September, 2K looks to have a busy end of 2025. And August marking the release of another crime-based title from Take Two probably means that GTA 6 won't be coming in August either. Unless Take Two is happy sending Mafia or Borderlands out to die alongside the behemoth that is GTA, I reckon we're probably looking at October 2025 at the earliest for a GTA 6 release date.



