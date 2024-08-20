Gamescom Opening Night Live live coverage - All the news as it happens

Refresh

There's an interesting array of smaller projects on Geoff's list for later. He's been teasing horror experience The Beast is Coming today, and he also says we should be looking out for Squid Game: Unleashed, The First Berserker: Khazan, and Towerborne. That's all on top of "many new game announcements, surprises, and special guests." Perhaps I should have more faith in my Kojima prediction...

Big news for any big Indiana Jones fans attending this year's Gamescom in person. Stein, senior social media manager over at Xbox, is already hyping up the game's presence at the show - "the best booth I've ever seen us bring to Gamescom"? - sounds impressive! No spoilers but this is the best booth I’ve ever seen us bring to Gamescom!!! pic.twitter.com/qbX3ZJoxBuAugust 20, 2024

Back to Geoff's list, and there's two outings from Little Nightmares developer Tarsier. Offering up both Little Nightmares 3 and an unannounced "new game," the studio seems to be promising a big evening for fans of miserable little guys going sideways.

Hopping back, if you'll allow me, to Civilization 7, it seems we might have our first leak of the evening. No show is 100% watertight, and as much as Geoff might wish that wasn't the case, sometimes a few details sneak through. This time, that's the Civilization 7 release date. Notable (and accurate) leaker Billbil-kun tweeted this afternoon to say that the new iteration in the legendary 4X series will release on February 11. The surprisingly detailed leak also comes with information about pricing for various editions and platform versions, which to my mind lends it a little credence - potentially risking your reputation on something as specific as the price of the Collector's Edition seems something you wouldn't be willing to do unless you had something concrete to go on.

Also on that list is Diablo 4 and its upcoming Vessel of Hatred expansion. Also set to release in October (per a frankly disgusting trailer that aired during SGF back in June), Vessel of Hatred could just be the tool that cements Diablo 4's rocky first year into a more secure place and nails the game down as an all-timer. Last month, we spoke to Blizzard about the game's new class, which is coming in with the expansion, and will serve as the first new addition to the mainline series in a decade. Fortunately, it might not throw you off too much, as Diablo 4's Vessel of Hatred class promises to be something of a mix of Rogue and Barbarian.

Helpfully, in the last 20 minutes or so, Geoff Keighley has given something of an update about what more we can expect. As well as all those games I mentioned earlier, the one that jumps out to me straight away is Mecha Break, which is straight off the back of a 3-million player open beta that helped it gain a million Steam wishlists. I'll be honest, that one nearly passed me by, and I only took proper notice as the beta was wrapping up, so I've got little sense of what to expect. There's no full launch date attached to Mecha Break yet, though, so fingers crossed on that front.

I'm back into guessing territory here, but I can also see Ubisoft making a minor showing today. With both Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin's Creed Shadows really very close at this point, this is another chance for Ubisoft to get a whole heap of eyeballs on two of what promise to be some of the biggest games of the rest of the year. Outlaws is now only days away, and Shadows is stepping up the marketing, so ONL seems a natural beat. Oh, and in case you missed the recent Shadows trailer, you really should check out heavy-set protagonist Yasuke's freshly-dubbed 'Yeet of Faith'.

Getting closer to reality, I'd be surprised if we didn't get something chunky from Marvel Rivals. This will be the Marvel-backed hero shooter's first major outing since its pretty successful beta, and given how busy the genre threatens to be right now, I'd be hoping to make a pretty big splash if I was the team behind the leading contender. A release date or a new hero do seem like the most obvious picks - a 2024 or early 2025 launch seem within reach, and the devs have been steadily rolling out some new faces over recent weeks.

Realistically, that's not much to go on. That image is so vague that it could simply mean that Kojima is practicing his photography. But it could also be a read that he's playing something. Given that he's also been back on his Death Stranding 2 teasers this week, could this be a tease of a new build, or perhaps a new trailer? That's a reach, but it's unlike Kojima simply offer up a contextless photo with nothing deeper behind it.

I'm expecting plenty of surprises, of course - Opening Night Live runs for two hours, and even with lengthy reveals from Call of Duty and Civilization, there'll be plenty of space for other announcements. As for what those might be, I couldn't say for sure, but I can make some educated guesses (read: rampant speculation). Geoff Keighley and Hideo Kojima's long friendship is well-documented, and the latter has shown up at the former's showcases several times in the past few years. Koj's Twitter suggests he's still in Japan at the moment, but one very recent tweet leads me to think he might be plotting something. pic.twitter.com/iM9giFuJCPAugust 20, 2024

We'll see different amounts of each of those games, of course. Civilization 7 promises a 20+ minute deep dive gameplay reveal. Historically, Call of Duty has shown off an early level at events like these, so expect some of the campaign, and a focus on the visuals as much as the gunplay. Marvel Rivals could offer up a release date or a new hero reveal. And I've got no idea what Capcom might bring to the table , but given the hype around Monster Hunter Wilds and its 2025 release, I'm very excited to find out. A release date, perhaps?

Ok, so what can we expect from Opening Night Live? Well, thankfully, our good friend Geoff has already given us a decent sense of some of the bigger titles that'll be making some kind of appearance. The official YouTube thumbnail for tonight's stream features Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Monster Hunter Wilds, Marvel Rivals, Dune : Awakening, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Sid Meier's Civilization 7. So expect those, I guess.