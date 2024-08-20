Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Collector's Edition comes with 3 days' early access and a conspiracy theory-covered globe

The Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Collector's Edition gives you three days' early access to the game, and also includes a globe that's got a conspiracy theory scrawled all over it.

Revealed right at the end of Gamescom Opening Night Live was the fact that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is officially coming to PS5 just a few months after its newly-announced PC and Xbox Series X release date of December 9, 2024. Revealed just after that were the game's Digital Premium and Collector's Editions, as well as their pre-order bonus.

The latter offers The Last Crusade Pack, kitting Indi out in his Traveling Suit outfit, as well as giving him a Lion Tamer Whip. The digital premium edition adds up to three days' early access (suggesting the game unlocks on December 6), and adds a digital art book, Indi's Temple of Doom outfit, and The Order of Giants story DLC.

Finally, there's the Collector's Edition, which has all of that, plus a steelbook, a copy of Indiana's adventure journal, and a replica of an in-game relic that comes with a code for the game. That's right, this is yet another Collector's Edition that doesn't come with a physical version of the game, but does come with a steelbook to store it in.

The centrepiece, however, is actually pretty cultured - a globe with the titular Great Circle scrawled on it. Conspiracy theory aside, we could all benefit from learning a little geography, and we could also all benefit from a secret place to hide things from people, which is what this globe also offers.

Unfortunately, there's no price listed for any of these that I can see just yet, but I'd posit that if you did want a globe with a hidden compartment, you could probably get one for cheaper than Bethesda will sell this one for. Then, simply scrawl on it with a red marker to complete the effect.

Will the Indiana Jones game be on PS5? Yes.