Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is officially coming to PS5 next spring after a December launch on Xbox and PC
Indy's keeping Xbox's multiplatform initiatives going
We've finally got an Indiana Jones and the Great Circle release date as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live - and it was Geoff Keighley's duty to inform the world that it's also coming to PS5 next year.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is officially set on December 9, 2024 on Xbox Series X | S and PC via Steam. Confirming previous rumors, the game is also due to launch in spring 2025 for PS5. We can finally stop asking if the Indiana Jones game will be on PS5.
This story is developing.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.