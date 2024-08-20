Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is officially coming to PS5 next spring after a December launch on Xbox and PC

We've finally got an Indiana Jones and the Great Circle release date as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live - and it was Geoff Keighley's duty to inform the world that it's also coming to PS5 next year.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is officially set on December 9, 2024 on Xbox Series X | S and PC via Steam. Confirming previous rumors, the game is also due to launch in spring 2025 for PS5. We can finally stop asking if the Indiana Jones game will be on PS5.

Gamescom Date Reveal Trailer - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle | gamescom 2024 - YouTube Watch On

This story is developing.