Pokemon Black and White fans are back with the remake hopium as Pokemon posts a teaser ahead of its upcoming Presents stream: "The room is completely black and white"
Is it time to return to Unova?
Pokemon Presents makes a grand return next week, and Pokemon Black and White fans are convinced that we might finally see remakes of the Unova region RPGs.
Pokemon hasn't stated what we can expect from the stream of announcements airing on July 22 – another look at Pokemon Legends: Z-A seems like a solid guess since it's releasing this October, but nostalgic fans are hoping for a little more than that. This September will mark 15 years since Pokemon Black and White first launched in Japan, and some wholeheartedly believe the time might have come for us to return to the RPGs on Switch 2.
A new teaser for the Pokemon Presents stream was posted to the official Japanese Twitter account today, showing Pikachu looking at a giant screen while standing in front of some audio equipment. It's probably meant to show the little guy preparing for the big stream, but Unova fans have other ideas.
"The room is completely black and white (I'm totally delusional)," points out fan account Out of Context Unova, promptly kicking off the hype as others flock to back the idea up.
"No no no, you are right, not only that the Pikachu model looks like the one from the Pokemon Black and White anime opening," one speculates, while another agrees: "You're not delusional. They've been posting about BW a ton lately. It's almost definitely happening." One even goes a step further, and suggests that "the architecture too is Gen 5."
Fans aren't wrong, there has been more Unova region posting from Pokemon's official channels lately, but it's worth pointing out that that's more than likely marketing for the new Trading Card Game set, Black Bolt and White Flare. A black and white room for the Presents stream teaser, though? It does seem like that'd be a separate hint, if it's meant to be one at all.
This November, it'll have been four years since the release of Sinnoh remakes Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Looking at the series' history (specifically, from FireRed and LeafGreen onwards), we've seen remakes be released anywhere from three to five years after each other, so the gap isn't totally unreasonable right now.
Black and White remakes definitely aren't games I'd want to see rushed out, though – the originals (and their sequels) are still some of my favorite RPGs of all time, and I'd want to see them done right. Imagining a HD-2D style Switch 2 remake, though? That's enough to make me want to believe Pokemon is hinting at something, too.
In the meantime, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Pokemon games.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love.
