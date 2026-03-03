Pokemon Black and White are the fifth generation of Pokemon, but combine that with earlier games' in-between definitive releases (like Pokemon Emerald), and that's a lot of Pokemon games, and a whole lot of creatures to catch. You can never truly get tired of Pokemon, but Black and White shrugged off any fatigue by acting as a sort of soft reboot.

While Pokemon Black and White's 156 new additional Pokemon (the most added in any generation) brought the total up to a hefty 649 – a dedication to having your initial playthrough revolve purely around this new Pokedex makes it feel fresh. The story, too, feels a bit more built out than previous entries, and it's still one of the best Pokemon games for its narrative as far as I'm concerned. When I'm itching for classic Pokemon, Pokemon Black and White and Black and White 2 are ones I often return to because the Unova region feels so self-contained. Join me below as I count down some of the biggest features and changes that ensured Pokemon Black and White continued to innovate this monster catching series for its final Nintendo DS entries.

5. Sequel hook

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The fifth generation didn't have a definitive bonus version, but it more than made up for it with the first direct sequels in Pokemon history. It's hard to think about this era without including Pokemon Black 2 and White 2 side-by-side with Black and White. Taking us back to the region years on, and building on the originals' themes, was a stroke of poke-genius.

4. All new 'mons

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You've got to assemble a team of brand new Pokemon from the Unova region.

Throughout the bulk of Pokemon Black and White, classic Pokemon are nowhere to be seen. You've got to assemble a team of brand new Pokemon from the Unova region, a great way to celebrate the generation's new creatures while discouraging me from falling into old habits. I'd love to see this concept revisited.

3. The Nth degree

(Image credit: Nintendo)

While plenty of Pokemon games up to this point have had strong narratives, meeting N and Team Plasma who follow him felt like the most in-depth and center stage a Pokemon story had taken to this point. Both us and N have our beliefs about the nature of the Pokemon world questioned, and its unique dynamic has yet to be replicated.

2. Getting animated

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The final Pokemon generation to feature 2D sprites, Pokemon Black and White and its sequels have some of the most gorgeous in-game Pokemon artwork to date. Building on animation in previous games, they now move throughout battle, making these fights feel more alive than ever.

1. A 'mon for all seasons

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Unova region evolves beyond things like weather and day/night cycles, adding seasonal elements to the mix, not only affecting how you move through different routes depending on the time of in-game year, but what Pokemon you'll encounter and even how early night falls. The fifth generation is all about revelling in the details.