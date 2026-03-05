These five Pokemon Sun and Moon features helped the RPG take on bold new forms and let us off the leash to explore

Pokemon Sun and Moon, the seventh generation of monster collector, stayed put on Nintendo 3DS, but still managed to find fresh ways to evolve beyond Pokemon X and Y. After all, arriving late in the handheld's life cycle, Game Freak were able to get much more out of the console by the time Sun and Moon released. Still in 3D, for instance, the untethered exploration along each route feels much more free form (aided by new traversal options enabled by certain special Pokemon).

Like all the best Pokemon games, Pokemon Sun and Moon added plenty of new creatures to collect but with a twist – the sunny, Hawaiian inspired Aloha region includes special, unique forms for classic Pokemon inspired by the tropical setting, meaning old favorites get a new lease of life. Likewise, special moves neatly evolved from mega evolutions, making for a sunny adventure that remains one of my favorites to revisit when I just want to soak in some fantastic vibes. Read on as we run down the top ways Pokemon Sun and Moon moved the series forward.

5. Rotom pokedex

(Image credit: Nintendo, The Pokemon Company, Game Freak)

Rotom is a Ghost/Electric Pokemon introduced in Gen 3 that can possess inanimate objects, and in Sun & Moon it inhabits your Pokédex, which unlocks a suite of new features exclusive to this entry. In addition to being a real-time map, it will also indicate any areas of interest, take pictures and even speak to you.

4. Z-moves

(Image credit: Nintendo, The Pokemon Company, Game Freak)

Z-Moves offer you a strategic advantage in battles, acting as ultimate abilities that can only be used once per battle. Trainers need two items to make them work: the Z-Ring and a Z-Crystal. Have a compatible Pokemon hold the necessary Z-Crystal, and enjoy moves like Tectonic Rage and Breakneck Blitz.

3. Poke-ride

(Image credit: Nintendo, The Pokemon Company, Game Freak)

Previously the bane of every Pokemon Trainer's adventure, Hidden Machines (HMs) were finally done away with by the time of Sun & Moon's release. Taking their place was the much more visually delightful and fun Poké Ride feature, which lets you instantly summon one of seven different Pokemon useful for travelling.

2. Pokemon Pelago

(Image credit: Nintendo, The Pokemon Company, Game Freak)

The PC Box becomes its own miniscule paradise for any transferred Pokemon in what's known as Poké Pelago. Once here, members of your Poké-party can gradually raise their own level and stats by engaging in fun activities. They will even gather up useful items if you send them out on adventures.

1. Battle royal

(Image credit: Nintendo, The Pokemon Company, Game Freak)

Battle Royal is a new type of Pokemon battle that sees four different Trainers fight it out against one another simultaneously. It's a mode accessed in the Battle Royal Dome located on Akala Island's Royal Avenue, and the winner is the person who manages to knock out the most Pokemon.