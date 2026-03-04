These five Pokemon X & Y features helped evolve the series into 3D, setting the standard for future entries

Pokemon X and Y moved the series from Nintendo DS to Nintendo 3DS and, as you might expect, one of the biggest changes was taking the monster collecting into full 3D for the first time. Gone were 2D sprites, and in were 3D models for every Pokemon present, bridging the gap between the home console battle-centric spin-offs to having it as standard in the full RPG adventures, which has remained true since.

But, there's more to the Pokemon X and Y than a visual shift, the sixth generation adding vital new mechanics that have colored the series since. After all, mega evolutions have informed later special transformations – and recently was a core mechanic in Pokemon Legends Z-A. The Kalos region has some really interesting lore, and the 3D shift makes it so it feels more immersive to explore for yourself than the greater abstraction of past entries – there's a reason so many still hold these games as some of the best Pokemon games in their hearts and were so excited to return to the region in Legends Z-A. Stick around and read below as we count down the biggest feature additions Pokemon X and Y made to the series, and why you should dust off that Nintendo 3DS.

5. Mega evolutions

Evolving had been core to Pokemon since the beginning, but in X & Y the concept received a significant buff in the form of Mega Evolutions. Here, any Pokemon holding the appropriate Mega Stone could change appearance and boost their stats, giving Trainers an advantage during battles.

4. Wonder trade

Pokemon X & Y were the most interconnected entries yet at the time, providing plenty more unique ways to engage with players online. One of the most notable was Wonder Trade, which enabled you to upload any captured Pokemon and exchange it for a random one offered by another player.

3. O-powers

These were limited-time effects players could share with one another, spanning everything from improved egg hatching to increasing XP. Points were gained from battles, staying connected and seeing someone else use them nearby meant you were able to access them too.

2. Trainer customization

X & Y allowed players to implement a splash of personality onto their Trainer.

For the very first time in a Pokemon game, X & Y allowed players to implement a splash of personality onto their Trainer. It was possible to customise your shoes, hat and even backpack, leading Kalos' many shops to all offer different outfit styles.

1. Fairy type

Any time a new Pokemon type gets introduced, it's controversial among a small subset of fans. However, in X & Y's defence, Game Freak stated that Fairy's inclusion was necessary to help provide a counterbalance to those that were Dragon type – and it gave Eevee a new evolutionary option in Sylveon.