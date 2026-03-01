These five Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire & Emerald features added tremendous life to the series in the jump to Game Boy Advance
30 Years of Pokemon | How Pokemon's third generation advanced Game Freak's monster catcher with improved tech
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald marked a huge shift for the monster catching series as it embraced new, shiny, and more pixel dense hardware with the Game Boy Advance. But it wasn't just the visuals that became more expressive and detailed, but battle mechanics too. Where the second gen refined stat types, the third gen was all about making each Pokemon more of an individual through hidden values tied to things like personalities.
Which is all to say that Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald took huge steps forward to make this world of odd little creatures feel more alive than ever, really leaning into the idea that your personal Pokemon team was your team, not like anyone else's. Add to that weather, which plays into the game's epic narrative, completely new ways to battle, and so much more, and you've got a deep iteration that rightfully still holds a special place in the hearts of many as some of the best Pokemon games. Take a look below as we run through the core reasons Pokemon's third generation pushed the series to the next level.
5. Abilities
As well as a Nature and hidden ‘Individual Value’ (or ‘IV’) stats, as of Generation 3, Pokemon could also have one or two of 77 different Abilities. These passive traits were essentially special attributes assigned to your companions, in addition to types and moves, that affect both in-battle and out-of-battle behaviour.
4. Secret bases
If you own a Pokemon that knows Secret Power, you are able to decorate a special hidden area with accessories, furniture, and Pokemon dolls, making an imprint on the world that’s unique to you. Via communicating with other players, you can share these dens, and an NPC will emulate you within another player’s game. Can you keep a secret?
3. Contests
Pokemon Contests are particularly popular in Hoenn. These pageants host Pokemon, who are instructed to show off their style in one of five different types of Contest: Coolness, Beauty, Cuteness, Cleverness or Toughness. Through these efforts, Ribbons can be won and certain prizes claimed from NPCs.
2. Double battles
Double Battles were introduced in this Generation. In these showdowns, you can use two Pokemon at the same time in order to beat your opponent. This added more strategy to brawls, as you could use moves to support your other Pokemon. Watch out, though: some attacks will even hit your own Pokemon!
1. Weather
While Generation 2 introduced in-battle weather that boosted certain elemental moves, Generation 3 had it in the field – depending on the weather a Route was experiencing, your partners would be more or less effective, and certain Pokemon would be more or less likely to appear in the wild.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Games Editor Oscar Taylor-Kent brings his years of Official PlayStation Magazine and PLAY knowledge to the fore. A noted PS Vita apologist, he's also written for Edge, PC Gamer, SFX, Official Xbox Magazine, Kotaku, Waypoint, and more. When not dishing out deadly combos in Ninja Gaiden 4, he's a fan of platformers, RPGs, mysteries, and narrative games. A lover of retro games as well, he's always up for a quick evening speed through Sonic 3 & Knuckles or yet another Jakathon through Naughty Dog's PS2 masterpieces.
- Retro Gamer TeamRetro Gamer Staff
- Dom PeppiattFreelance Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.