These five Pokemon Diamond, Pearl & Platinum features paved the way for the monster catcher's online future

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum felt like a huge level up at the time, as the leap from Game Boy Advance to Nintendo DS was simply huge. Many of the clamshell handheld's most striking hardware features were reflected in how they shaped generation four of this monster catcher – most notably the ease with which you could play with others both wirelessly and across the internet through WiFi.

For a series all about trading creatures and battling rivals, an increased emphasis on multiplayer felt natural, and the Nintendo DS made supporting that much easier than other online play solutions at that time. The power of the new hardware also meant a big graphical leap, fantastically animated and detailed new sprites bringing each Pokemon pal to life, and a new perspective added a 3D depth to the still 2D-style sprites which cleverly made the Pokemon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum's Sinnoh Region feel more expansive than before. With battles also featuring more detailed systems (and neat touch screen controls), there's a reason that for many this fourth generation still offers some of the best Pokemon games you can play today. Read on as we count down the biggest new features this jump to Nintendo DS brought to Pokemon.

5. Pokemon Watch (Poketch)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Poketch has a handy little collection of 25 apps, with most being unlocked as you progress in your adventure. It provides many helpful functions, from keeping track of your Pokemon at the Day Care to locating rare, hidden items with the Dowsing Machine.

4. Wi-Fi Plaza

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Head downstairs in any Pokemon Center to enter the Wi-Fi Plaza and play minigames with players from around the globe. These minigames involve the use of the touchscreen to, for example, toss Berries into a Swalot's mouth or help keep a little Mime Jr balanced on top of a circus ball.

3. Physical/Special

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Each move has its own classification, independent of its type.

Diamond & Pearl were the first Pokemon games to designate each move as either a Physical or Special attack. In previous eras, this was simply determined by a move's type (for example, Fighting-type moves were Physical); since Gen 4, each move has its own classification, independent of its type.

2. VS Recorder

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Introduced in Platinum, this gave players the ability to record and rewatch battles and even share them over Wi-Fi. You could relive that time you managed to sweep your opponent's entire team with one Pokemon or the moment when a lucky critical hit just barely saved you from defeat.

1. Wi-Fi Connectivity

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Battles, trades and other fun activities could take place over Wi-Fi, as opposed to just local connection with nearby friends. Battling was still restricted to players with whom you had exchanged Friend Codes, but trading was possible with anyone through the Global Trade Station.