Pokemon Scarlet and Violent, the ninth generation of Pokemon, also released on Nintendo Switch but, compared to Pokemon Sword and Shield, is much more ambitious, taking a lot of cues from spin-off Pokemon Legends Arceus. Instead of limiting open areas to wild zones, the Paldea region is fully open-world. Some may chafe against this sheer looseness, but for those who want to just be let off the leash to catch creatures, this is one of the best Pokemon games for catering to that.

Given spin-off followup, Pokemon Legends Z-A, further evolves this formula, it seems that the big open world experiment in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is here to stay – it's a defining aspect of the ninth generation because of how different it makes play compared to earlier entries. Still, there's plenty more additions when it comes to new types of Pokemon transformations, and how the adventure is structured around your role as a student in Paldea. Read on to see more about the new features introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and how it's evolved the series.

5. The open road

Throwing Trainers into a vast open world, you're allowed to venture in any direction you choose. However, a lack of level scaling limits you somewhat. You might accidentally wander into an area with wild Pokemon too strong to stand against, or overlevel your own squad so much that Gym Leaders are no longer a challenge.

4. Let's Go!

As seen in select previous titles, you're able to call out the first Pokemon in your party to follow you around by hitting the ZR trigger. But you can also use the R button to direct your Pokepal to collect items on the ground and enter battles on its own, with the winner decided based on type and level. Perfect for grinding XP and materials.

3. Tera power

When a Pokemon Terastallizes, it turns crystalline and takes on its Tera type.

We've seen Mega Evolution, Z-Moves and Dynamaxing, but in Paldea it's all about the Terastal Phenomenon. When a Pokemon Terastallizes, it turns crystalline and takes on its Tera type, boosting any moves of the same type. A Pokemon's Tera type can be completely different to its original typing, allowing for some creativity in battles.

2. Picnic party

From the menu, you can set up a table for your team to gather around in the overworld. As well as replacing daycare as the new method to obtain Pokemon Eggs, you can play with, clean and check in with your squad. You can also use any ingredients you've collected to make sandwiches that provide unique bonuses.

1. Stay in school

Befitting the game's school setting, you can attend optional classes in Biology, Math, History, Languages, Battle Studies, Home Economics and Art, with six lessons per subject. Even Pokemon veterans might learn something new here, and doing well in your midterm and final exams will yield rewards and faculty friendships.