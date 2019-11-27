Pokemon Sword and Shield guide walkthrough: Everything you need to become the Champion of Galar

Galar is an enormous region in Pokemon Sword and Shield, and we've explored every single inch of it. We know about every single Pokemon you can catch, every item to find, and every trainer to battle; this is the ultimate Pokemon Sword and Shield guide, which includes an entire Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough from page two onwards. On this page, you can find a plethora of specific guides to various aspects of the game, from the Wild Area to how to catch specific Pokemon, all of the gym leaders, and so much more.

Everything you need to know to help you decide whether to get Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield, including exclusive Pokemon, version differences, and more.

Sobble, Grookey or Scorbunny? That's the biggest question that you'll have and we can answer. We'll guide you through the pros and cons of each, and show you their final evolutions too, as that's a key part of the decision.

14 essential tips that'll you'll need before heading into Galar, ranging from some on camping and the Wild Area, to other things you should be aware of as you traverse Galar.

"Best" has a subjective definition but in this case, we've taken a look at the top 10 strongest Pokemon in the game.

The Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area is an enormous area right in the middle of Galar, and it's here where you can find other trainers, take part in max raid battles, catch extremely rare Pokemon, and more. Our Wild Area guide has all of the wild Pokemon you can find along with what you can do in each area.

A full runthrough of all the Galarian Gym Leaders, their type focus, and the Pokemon they'll be packing in their party, as well as a quick guide on what their Gym Mission consists of.

Plus, we've got a guide to the Pokemon Sword and Shield Fairy Gym quiz answers, because nobody likes to fail, do they?

Everything you need to know about camping, currys, and keeping your Pokemon fed and happy, all in one place.

Here's all of the Pokemon Sword and Shield curry recipes in the game; yep, we've cooked 'em all and completed our currydex with all 151 recipes. This is how you make every single curry.

There's a bunch of different fossils you can find in the game to combine together and make different Pokemon, and we've got the full list and how to get them.

While exploring Galar, you may have spotted Pokemon with a yellow glow around them. If you're unsure what this means or why these Pokemon are special, our guide has the lowdown on these "Brilliant Pokemon".

Pokemon Sword and Shield dens are the places you can tackle max raid battles and obtain watts in the Wild Area, and we've got the location of every single den here.

There's also a bunch of Watt Traders in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area, and we've got all the locations you can find them to spend your hard earned watts.

If you're a hardcore Pokemon player and you're grinding for high IV Pokemon or shinies, you'll need to know how to soft reset the game to increase your chances.

The Turffield riddle is given to you by a girl in Turffield, and we've got the complete solution so you can dig up the treasure.

When you make it to Ballonlea, you'll find a chap who wants to become a Fire-type Pokemon. You need to equip the right outfit to help him achieve his dreams, and our guide has the details on what you need.

Everyone loves Charmander, and you can get him in Pokemon Sword and Shield via this method.

Ditto is required to breed Pokemon at the nursery and farm for eggs, and we've got the details on where to catch the pink blob.

Dreepy may not look particularly impressive at first glance, but when you evolve this Dragon-type into Drakloak then Dragapult, it becomes one of the strongest Pokemon in the game. Our guide has everything you need to know including where to catch Dreepy and how to evolve it.

Obstagoon is the new Fighting-type Galarian evolution for Linoone but it evolves in a special fashion. Here's how you can evolve Linoone in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Galarian Darumaka forgoes the fire and flames for an ice cold appearance instead in Pokemon Sword and Shield, and just like Linoone into Obstagoon, we've got the lowdown on how you evolve the chilly chonkster.

Alcremie is the evolved form of Milcery, but did you know there's 63 different forms of Alcremie? Yeah... follow our guide to learn how to get every single one.

If you get your hands on a Farfetch'd in Pokemon Sword and Shield, it now has an evolution! That's right, you can evolve your Farfetch'd into Sirfetch'd following this unique method.

Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough: Postwick and Route 1

Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough: Wedgehurst and Route 2

Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough: Wild Area and Motostoke

Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough: Route 3, Galar Mine, and Route 4

Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough: Turffield, Turffield Gym, and Route 5

Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough: Hulbury and Hulbury Gym

Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough: Galar Mine No.2 and Motostoke Gym

Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough: Hammerlocke and Route 6

Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough: Stow-on-Side and Stow-on-Side Gym

Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough: Glimwood Tangle

Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough: Ballonlea and Ballonlea Gym

Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough: Route 7 and Route 8

Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough: Circhester and Circhester Gym

Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough: Route 9

Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough: Spikemuth Gym

Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough: Hammerlocke Gym

Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough: Route 10 and Wyndon

Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough: Wyndon Gym and Rose Tower

Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough: Wyndon Gym Finals and Slumbering Weald

Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough: Energy Plant and Champion Battle

Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough: Zacian and Zamazenta

Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough: Post-game activities