Pokemon Sword and Shield Ability Capsule: How to get the Ability Capsule and how to use it

If you’re into the nitty gritty of competitive battling, you’re probably on the lookout for the Pokemon Sword and Shield Ability Capsule. This item allows Pokemon with two abilities to swap between them in Pokemon Sword and Shield, so you can curate what kind of build you want. In this guide, we’re going to show you how to find the Ability Capsule in Pokemon Sword and Shield and teach you how to use it to tweak your favourite monsters.

How to get the Ability Capsule in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Unfortunately, the only way to get an Ability Capsule in Sword and Shield is to beat the game. If you’re getting into the competitive side of the game though this shouldn’t be too much of an ask. You’re going to want your monsters to be as powerful as possible in the first place regardless. Once you’ve finished the story and beaten Leon, you can then head to the Battle Tower, a looming competitive gauntlet that you can compete in for a new currency, Battle Points.

Once you’ve beat the game, head over to the Battle Tower and speak to the man at the desk on the left hand side. He will sell you an Ability Capsule for a staggering 50 Battle Points, so you best put your best team forward and get to competing if you wish to buy one! This is the only known way to get an Ability Capsule in Sword and Shield.

How to use the Ability Capsule in Pokemon Sword and Shield

The point of an Ability Capsule is to swap the ability of a Pokemon, and it only works on certain Pokemon who have two abilities that can be swapped. For example, Rookidee can have either Keen Eye or Unnerve, and if you don’t like Keen Eye, you can use an Ability Capsule to manually swap the ability to Unnerve. The same goes for plenty of other Pokemon in Sword and Shield like Chewtle, Wooloo, Rolycoly and more. Google is your friend if you want to find out which Pokemon have two abilities that can be swapped!