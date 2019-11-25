Pokemon Sword and Shield Leaf Stone evolutions: How to evolve Nuzleaf, Gloom, and Eevee

If you’re at one with nature and enjoy the company of field-frolicking friends, you’ll no doubt be looking for the Pokemon Sword and Shield Leaf Stone. The Leaf Stone lets you evolve a few Grass-type Pokemon that may have made their way into your party during your quest to become Galar’s best trainer in Pokemon Sword and Shield. In this guide, we’re going to teach you where to find a Leaf Stone and how to evolve Nuzleaf, Gloom, and Eevee with it.

How to get a Leaf Stone in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To find the Leaf Stone without too much trouble, you want to head to the Lake of Outrage in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area. You’ll see a body of water next to one of the Watt Traders. To cross it you’ll need the Rotom Bike you receive during Route 9, around the time you earn your sixth gym badge. Cross the water and you’ll find a stone circle with evolutionary stones under each rock. Pick them all up and no doubt one of them will be a Water Stone. If not, the stones respawn here eventually, so come back after making some progress.

Outside of the stone circle, you can also find a Leaf Stone in Turffield. In the town head up to the left until you find a man ogling some Stonehenge-esque monoliths. The path behind him is where you’ll find an easy Leaf Stone.

You could also ask the Digging Duo in Bridge Field within the Wild Area to dig up a Leaf Stone for you if you have the necessary Watts to afford their service. Be warned that what they return is actually randomized, so there’s no guarantee.

How to evolve Nuzleaf, Gloom, and Eevee in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Leaf Stone mustered, open up your bag and then toggle to the ‘Other Items’ tab, where you can see the stone in your inventory. Use it on one of the Pokemon listed below to evolve your team member into its final form. Just don’t make them hold it, as that doesn’t actually do anything.

You can evolve Nuzleaf (evolution of Seedot, found on Route 5 and the Wild Area exclusive to Sword) into Shiftry, and Gloom (evolution of Oddish, both found all over the Wild Area) will evolve into Vileplume. If you get an Eevee on Route 4, you can evolve it into Leafeon too.

