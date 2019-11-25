Pokemon Sword and Shield Moon Stone evolutions: How to evolve Munna and Clefairy

If you’re into dreamy, squishy-looking pocket monsters then you may be on the lookout for the Pokemon Sword and Shield Moon Stone. This evolutionary stone will allow you to evolve certain Psychic- and Fairy-type critters in Pokemon Sword and Shield, letting them achieve their full potential. Read on as we teach you how to find one, how to use it and which Pokemon will benefit from it if you manage to pick it up: Munna and Clefairy.

How to get a Moon Stone in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The easiest way to grab a Moon Stone is to navigate to the Lake of Outrage in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area. There’s a body of water on your left with a Watt Trader standing nearby. You need to unlock the Rotom Bike upgrade from Route 9 to cross it, but once you can manage that, check under the stones and one of the eight stones may yield a Moon Stone.

As well as the stone circle you can head to the Dusty Bowl section of the Wild Area, where you’ll find a stone amongst some barren trees between a wheat field and a grassy rock in the eastern section.

You can also chat to the Digging Duo in the Bridge Field bit of the Wild Area. They can dig one up for if you pay them in Watts, but the results are randomized.

How to evolve Munna and Clefairy in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Moon Stone in tow, open up the bag and move to the ‘Other Items’ tab to use it one of the Pokemon we have listed below. Make sure you use the item on the ‘mon rather than give it to them as if they’re holding it the evolution process won’t work.

You can use it to evolve Munna (numerous Wild Area regions) into Musharna, and Clefairy (Giant's Cap and Motostoke Riverbank) into Clefable. There's just the two evolutions for the Moon Stone, but we'll update this if any more are added at a later date.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Fire Stone | Pokemon Sword and Shield Water Stone | Pokemon Sword and Shield Leaf Stone | Pokemon Sword and Shield Ice Stone | Pokemon Sword and Shield Thunder Stone | Pokemon Sword and Shield Dawn Stone | Pokemon Sword and Shield Dusk Stone | Pokemon Sword and Shield Sun Stone | Pokemon Sword and Shield Shiny Stone | Pokemon Sword and Shield Razor Claw |