Pokemon Sword and Shield Sachet: How to evolve Spritzee into Aromatisse

If you’re into perfumed ‘mons, you may be looking for the Pokemon Sword and Shield Sachet. This difficult to find item lets you evolve the mystical Spritzee into Aromatisse in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Spritzee is a Fairy-type Pokemon native to the Kalos region. In Galar it is exclusive to Pokemon Shield – Pokemon Sword players will need to find a Shield friend to trade with – and demands this special Sachet in order for it to be evolved. In this guide, we’re going to show you how to find Spritzee in Pokemon Sword and Shield and teach you how to evolve Spritzee into Aromatisse.

How to get a Spritzee in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Spritzee is a wispy Pokemon with a big beak that floats around in Pokemon Shield, the version of the game it is exclusive to. The easiest way to find it is to head to Route 5, an area found early in the game. There should be a ton of Spritzee’s floating around in the tall grass waiting to be captured, hovering around the level 20 mark.

If you picked up Pokemon Sword instead, your options are somewhat limited. Send over some Pokemon in a surprise trade or head to online communities like Reddit or Twitter to request one from somebody online. If you have a trusted friend with a spare or the means to breed Spritzees, even better!

How to get a Sachet in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Unfortunately, the only way to find this item in Pokemon Sword and Shield is to use Battle Points, which means beating the game. You’ll have to head to the Hammerlocke Pokemon Center and speak to the trader standing to the right of the Pokemart vendors. She will sell you a Sachet for 10 BP, a currency you can only earn by taking part in the Battle Tower which is unlocked once you beat the campaign of Pokemon Sword and Shield. Beyond the above, you could trade with a friend who has one if you’re too early in the game.

How to evolve Spritzee into Aromatisse in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Sachet collected, evolving Spritzee is now a fairly simple process. Get in touch with a friend who also owns Pokemon Sword or Shield and ask them if they’d be fine with a trade back and forth to help you out. Trade Spritzee whilst it is holding the Sachet and it will evolve into Aromatisse during the process. Then trade it back for a random ‘mon to pay your friend for their time and you will now own a fancy new Aromatisse. Score!