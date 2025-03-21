Where to buy Pokemon TCG Journey Together ahead of launch

Finding Pokemon Journey Together stock is already a headache, and the set isn't even out yet. As a case in point, plenty of retailers have already completely sold out of their inventory.

Not all of them have, though. Amazon has Pokemon Journey Together stock in the US right now, albeit at an inflated price. I can't imagine they'll last long even so. Considering how highly-anticipated this addition to one of the best card games is, fans are likely to snap any available items up fast. This isn't a release you can sit on the fence and mull over before hitting checkout, unfortunately.

Much like our guide on where to buy Prismatic Evolutions, we'll keep this page regularly updated with the latest Journey Together stock levels. If an item goes up in price we'll add a 🔼 to indicate the hike, while reductions will be followed by a 🔽 for your reference. In other words, keep an eye on this page through release and beyond.

Where to buy Pokemon Journey Together: US

Build and Battle Box | $59.95

Booster Bundle | $74.95

Elite Trainer Box | $119.95

Enhanced Booster Box | $263.79

Where to buy Pokemon Journey Together: UK

Unlike Prismatic Evolutions, Journey Together seems to be launching all at once. On the one hand, that means you don't need to be on tenterhooks over multiple weeks. On the other, it means everyone will be rushing to pick up cards on or before launch day.

Here's when Journey Together is coming out:

March 28, 2025

If that changes, we'll be sure to update this page and keep you in the loop.

