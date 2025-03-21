Where to buy Pokemon TCG Journey Together ahead of launch

By published

Here's how to get your hands on the cards before they inevitably get swallowed up by resellers

Pokemon Journey Together Elite Trainer Box with a card standing beside it
(Image credit: Catherine Lewis)
Finding Pokemon Journey Together stock is already a headache, and the set isn't even out yet. As a case in point, plenty of retailers have already completely sold out of their inventory.

Not all of them have, though. Amazon has Pokemon Journey Together stock in the US right now, albeit at an inflated price. I can't imagine they'll last long even so. Considering how highly-anticipated this addition to one of the best card games is, fans are likely to snap any available items up fast. This isn't a release you can sit on the fence and mull over before hitting checkout, unfortunately.

Much like our guide on where to buy Prismatic Evolutions, we'll keep this page regularly updated with the latest Journey Together stock levels. If an item goes up in price we'll add a 🔼 to indicate the hike, while reductions will be followed by a 🔽 for your reference. In other words, keep an eye on this page through release and beyond.

Where to buy Pokemon Journey Together: US

Build and Battle Box | $59.95Booster Bundle | $74.95Elite Trainer Box | $119.95Enhanced Booster Box | $263.79

Build and Battle Box | $59.95
Booster Bundle | $74.95
Elite Trainer Box | $119.95
Enhanced Booster Box | $263.79

View Deal
Booster Bundle |$64.99Enhanced Booster Display | $249.99Elite Trainer Box | Booster Box |

Booster Bundle | $64.99
Enhanced Booster Display | $249.99
Elite Trainer Box | Out of stock
Booster Box | Out of stock

View Deal
9-Pocket Portfolio | $14.994-Pocket Portfolio | $8.99Booster Pack | Build and Battle Box | Booster Bundle | Elite Trainer Box | 3-Booster Blister (Scrafty) | 3-Booster Blister (Yanmega) | Mini Portfolio |

9-Pocket Portfolio | $14.99
4-Pocket Portfolio | $8.99
Booster Pack | Out of stock
Build and Battle Box | Out of stock
Booster Bundle | Out of stock
Elite Trainer Box | Out of stock
3-Booster Blister (Scrafty) | Out of stock
3-Booster Blister (Yanmega) | Out of stock
Mini Portfolio | Out of stock

View Deal
Booster Box | $160.99 (coming soon)Sleeved Booster | $4.49 (in-store)Elite Trainer Box | $49.99 (in-store)Booster Bundle | $26.94 (in-store)3-Pack Booster | $13.99 (in-store)

Booster Box | $160.99 (coming soon)
Sleeved Booster | $4.49 (in-store)
Elite Trainer Box | $49.99 (in-store)
Booster Bundle | $26.94 (in-store)
3-Pack Booster | $13.99 (in-store)

View Deal
Elite Trainer Box |

Elite Trainer Box | Out of stock

View Deal
3-Booster Blister |

3-Booster Blister | Out of stock

View Deal

Where to buy Pokemon Journey Together: UK

Elite Trainer Box | £100Booster Bundle | Booster Display |

Elite Trainer Box | £100
Booster Bundle | Out of stock
Booster Display | Out of stock

View Deal
9-Pocket Portfolio | £12.99£10.954-Pocket Portfolio | £8.49 £6.95Booster Box | Elite Trainer Box | 3-Pack Blister (Scrafty) | 3-Pack Blister (Yanmega) | Booster pack | Klingklang Premium Blister | Rhyperior Premium Blister | Lillie Premium Tournament Collection | Hop's Zacian ex Collection Box |

9-Pocket Portfolio | £12.99 £10.95
4-Pocket Portfolio | £8.49 £6.95
Booster Box | Out of stock
Elite Trainer Box | Out of stock
3-Pack Blister (Scrafty) | Out of stock
3-Pack Blister (Yanmega) | Out of stock
Booster pack | Out of stock
Klingklang Premium Blister | Out of stock
Rhyperior Premium Blister | Out of stock
Lillie Premium Tournament Collection | Out of stock
Hop's Zacian ex Collection Box | Out of stock

View Deal
Elite Trainer Box |

Elite Trainer Box | Out of stock

View Deal
9-Pocket Portfolio | £12.99£11.09Booster | 3-Pack Blister (x2) | Booster Box | Elite Trainer Box |

9-Pocket Portfolio | £12.99 £11.09
Booster | Out of stock
3-Pack Blister (x2) | Out of stock
Booster Box | Out of stock
Elite Trainer Box | Out of stock

View Deal
Booster Box | Elite Trainer Box | Rhyperior Premium Blister | Klingklang Premium Blister | 3-Pack Blister (Scrafty) | 3-Pack Blister (Yanmega) | Lillie Premium Tournament Collection |

Booster Box | Out of stock
Elite Trainer Box | Out of stock
Rhyperior Premium Blister | Out of stock
Klingklang Premium Blister | Out of stock
3-Pack Blister (Scrafty) | Out of stock
3-Pack Blister (Yanmega) | Out of stock
Lillie Premium Tournament Collection | Out of stock

View Deal

Release dates for Pokemon Journey Together

(Image credit: Catherine Lewis)

Unlike Prismatic Evolutions, Journey Together seems to be launching all at once. On the one hand, that means you don't need to be on tenterhooks over multiple weeks. On the other, it means everyone will be rushing to pick up cards on or before launch day.

Here's when Journey Together is coming out:

  • March 28, 2025

If that changes, we'll be sure to update this page and keep you in the loop.

Want play something a bit different? Don't miss the best board games, or the best tabletop RPGs.

