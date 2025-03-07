Where to buy Pokémon TCG Prismatic Evolutions Trading Card products

The recent drip-feed of the heavily anticipated Pokemon Prismatic Evolutions cards has seen resellers rushing to stores to buy up every box, booster, and blister pack in sight. It's been a veritable gym-boss battle in stores for every new Prismatic Evolutions release. Today, the Prismatic Evolutions Booster Bundle drops, so you can expect those to be available soon, if the scalpers allow it.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has been, hands-down, one of the best card games around since I was in school. Owing to special Stellar Tera Pokémon ex cards, including the Eevee Pokemon Prismatic Evolutions cards being confirmed, these packs are in high demand right now. Still, you'll be happy to hear there are some Prismatic Evolutions products currently in stock – some are even on sale, would you believe it?

Over at Amazon, you can save $17 if you buy eight Prismatic Evolution mini tins at once – as if you were a shop – for $264 as opposed to the $280 it would cost to buy eight individual tins for $35 each.

Stock levels are still something to be aware of when buying Prismatic Evolutions products because it means people can get away with some sneaky smallprint on Amazon listings. Like this Leafeon Scarlet and Violet Expansion Sticker Collection which notes rather inconspicuously right at the very bottom of the description that this is, in fact, the "Italian version."

A few different types of Pokémon TCG: Prismatic Evolutions products have already been released, with some still on the way. If you're wondering when the rest of the Prismatic Evolutions products are coming, check below for release date details, so you can keep track of what's still to come from these anticipated Scarlet and Violet-generation trading cards.

Where to buy Prismatic Evolutions TCG boxes, booster packs, and bundles

Elite Trainer Box | $49.99

Surprise Box | $22.99

Booster Bundle | $26.94

Super-Premium Collection | $89.99

Accessory Pouch Special Collection | $29.99

Prismatic Evolutions Mini Tin | $9.99

Two-pack Blister | $9.99

Poster Collection | $14.99

Binder Collection | $29.99

Elite Trainer Box | $54.99

Art Bundle (4 booster packs) | $79.99

Booster Pack | From $20.99

Festival Class Enhanced Expansion Booster Box (Japanese Edition) | $129.99

(Image credit: Pokemon Company)

A few different types of Pokémon TCG: Prismatic Evolutions products have already been released, with some still on the way. Below is a list of release dates so you can keep track of what's still to come from the most anticipated Scarlet and Violet generation cards.

Released:

Prismatic Evolutions Poster Collection – 31 January 2025

– 31 January 2025 Prismatic Evolutions Mini Tin – 7 February 2025

– 7 February 2025 Prismatic Evolutions Surprise Box – 7 February 2025

– 7 February 2025 Prismatic Evolutions Booster Bundle – 7 March 2025

Not yet released:

Prismatic Evolutions Accessory Pouch Special Collection – 25 April 2025

– 25 April 2025 Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection – 16 May 2025

– 16 May 2025 Prismatic Evolutions Premium Figure Collection – 26 September 2025

For more why not check out our list of the best board games, or if you're a collector of the Lego kind, some Lego deals to whet your appetite for brick-based goodies.