Pokemon Sword and Shield Oval Charm: How to use it and increase the chances of getting an egg

If you’ve got an industrial breeding operation going already, you may be looking for the Pokemon Sword and Shield Oval Charm to improve your efficiency. This special item will increase your chance of finding an egg at the Pokemon Nursery. This is well worth it if you’re trying to hatch a shiny or breeding tons of Pokemon to complete your Pokedex. In this guide, we’re going to show you how to get the Oval Charm in Pokemon Sword and Shield and how to use it to improve your breeding system.

How to get the Oval Charm in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

First you’ll have to beat the entirety of Pokemon Sword and Shield and become champion of Galar before you can pick up the Oval Charm. Once you’ve managed that, head to the building next to the Pokemon Center in Circhester. Within you’ll find a number of NPCs that are actually based on Game Freak developers. The one you’re looking for is a police officer in a hotel room who is the stand-in for Shigeki Morimoto, a veteran Pokemon dev.

Now, be warned, as Morimoto doesn’t play nice. He has a team of level 65 ‘mons who will wipe the floor with your team if you’re not prepared, so put your best creatures forward. Once you topple him, he’ll hand over the Oval Charm and you can put it to use making your breeding system even more efficient… you monster!

How to use the Oval Charm in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Unlike many of the other items in Pokemon Sword and Shield, the Oval Charm doesn’t need to be held or used to benefit from its use. It is simply a passive buff that will apply to your chance to find an egg when you approach a nursery and have two of your ‘mons inside. It’s incredibly handy if you’re shiny hunting and if you’re in the end game with a powerful team, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t take this battle and help yourself when it comes to completing the Pokedex.