Pokemon voice actor behind OG rival Gary, Professor Oak, Meowth, and James dies at 71
James Carter Cathcart was a veteran Pokemon voice actor of 27 years
Veteran Pokemon voice actor James Carter Cathcart, informally known as Jimmy Zoppi, has died at age 71.
First reported by TMZ, Cathcart died following a battle with throat cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2023.
Cathcart portrayed Ash Ketchum rival Gary Oak in the English dub of the Pokemon anime series from its debut in 1998, as well as Professor Oak, Meowth, and James from Team Rocket starting in season 9. Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, he would go on to voice a variety of more minor Pokemon characters in addition to his main roles. He retired in 2023 following his cancer diagnosis.
While best known for Pokemon, Cathcart was prolific voice actor who's credited as Weevil Underwood and Lumis in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters, Sir Gallant and Chef Nagoya in Kirby: Right Back at Ya!, Butchie in One Piece, and Vector the Crocodile in Sonic X.
Cathcart was also a lifelong musician, taking on guitar and vocal duties in American rock band The Laughing Dog and frontrunning his own band, the Carter Cathcart Band, since 1981.
Erica Schroeder, who voiced alongside Cathcart in Pokemon, shared a tribute on Instagram, calling the late actor "Master of the pen, piano and microphone. Friend to many. Loving father and husband."
A post shared by Erica Schroeder (@ericaschroederva)
A photo posted by on
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.