How to watch Pokémon with subs not dubs in 2026
Amazon Prime Japan has a whole host of original Pokemon episodes, here's how to watch them if you're travelling out of the country
Craving some OG Pokémon, but can't stand the dubs of streaming services found in the US and UK? If you're used to enjoying your anime with subs in Japan, there are ways to watch Pokémon without those pesky dubs as if you were watching from home.
1. Grab NordVPN (save 73% + free Amazon gift card)
2. Sign up for a Japanese Amazon Prime account
3. Set your location to Japan
Unfortunately, Crunchyroll is out the window for this one. While the popular streamer has a bunch of subbed anime content, Pokémon isn't included amongst these ranks. Instead, the best way to get a whole wad of subbed Pokémon episodes is by heading over to Amazon Prime Video Japan.
You'll need one of the best VPNs to access this service (our go-to is NordVPN), and you'll need your Japanese Prime account, but doing so unlocks a whole bunch of shows in their original recordings. Amazon Prime has you covered for various seasons from 1997 up until 2025, with hundreds of hours of content ready and waiting.
The best VPN for the job
We recommend NordVPN above others, though ExpressVPN and SurfShark will also work here. Nord has shown fantastic performance across tests, while offering server locations in over 80 countries (including Japan) and more than 5,400 servers between them. Security is also a massive feather in this VPN's cap, with high encryption levels and even DDoS protection on specific servers. You can use NordVPN to access your regular Amazon Prime account while you're traveling.
Simply:
- Download NordVPN onto your device of choice
- Select Japan from the server list
- Enjoy your content as if you were at home
Which Pokémon seasons are available on Amazon Prime Video Japan?
There are currently 11 main Pokémon seasons listed on Amazon Japan, with a further nine KidsTV options as well. Heavy hitters include the original 1997 season all the way through to Sun & Moon, Arceus, the God, and the XY generations.
- Pokémon (1997) - 117 episodes
- Pokémon Advanced Generation - 192 episodes
- Pokémon Diamond and Pearl - 193 episodes
- Pokémon Best Wishes (Black & White) - 144 episodes
- Pokémon XY - 97 episodes
- Pokémon Mega Evolution - 3 episodes
- Pokémon XY & Z - 49 episodes
- Pokémon Sun & Moon - 146 episodes
- Pokémon (2019) - 147 episodes
- Pokémon: Arceus, the One Called God - 4 episodes
- Pokémon (2023) - 125 episodes
To watch Pokemon with subtitles enabled, simply start playing and select English sub translations in the main menu.
