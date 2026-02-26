How to watch Pokémon with subs not dubs in 2026

Craving some OG Pokémon, but can't stand the dubs of streaming services found in the US and UK? If you're used to enjoying your anime with subs in Japan, there are ways to watch Pokémon without those pesky dubs as if you were watching from home.

How to watch Pokemon with subs from anywhere in the world 1. Grab NordVPN (save 73% + free Amazon gift card) 2. Sign up for a Japanese Amazon Prime account 3. Set your location to Japan

Unfortunately, Crunchyroll is out the window for this one. While the popular streamer has a bunch of subbed anime content, Pokémon isn't included amongst these ranks. Instead, the best way to get a whole wad of subbed Pokémon episodes is by heading over to Amazon Prime Video Japan.

You'll need one of the best VPNs to access this service (our go-to is NordVPN), and you'll need your Japanese Prime account, but doing so unlocks a whole bunch of shows in their original recordings. Amazon Prime has you covered for various seasons from 1997 up until 2025, with hundreds of hours of content ready and waiting.

The best VPN for the job

NordVPN | 74% off, free Amazon gift card NordVPN starts at just $3.39 / £2.59 per month, but the largest discounts sit on the Plus tier right now. This is currently $3.89 / £2.89 per month (74% and 73% off respectively) and will grant you a free $20 / £20 Amazon gift card as well.

We recommend NordVPN above others, though ExpressVPN and SurfShark will also work here. Nord has shown fantastic performance across tests, while offering server locations in over 80 countries (including Japan) and more than 5,400 servers between them. Security is also a massive feather in this VPN's cap, with high encryption levels and even DDoS protection on specific servers. You can use NordVPN to access your regular Amazon Prime account while you're traveling.

Simply:

Download NordVPN onto your device of choice Select Japan from the server list Enjoy your content as if you were at home

Which Pokémon seasons are available on Amazon Prime Video Japan?

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video Japan)

There are currently 11 main Pokémon seasons listed on Amazon Japan, with a further nine KidsTV options as well. Heavy hitters include the original 1997 season all the way through to Sun & Moon, Arceus, the God, and the XY generations.

Pokémon (1997) - 117 episodes

Pokémon Advanced Generation - 192 episodes

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl - 193 episodes

Pokémon Best Wishes (Black & White) - 144 episodes

Pokémon XY - 97 episodes

Pokémon Mega Evolution - 3 episodes

Pokémon XY & Z - 49 episodes

Pokémon Sun & Moon - 146 episodes

Pokémon (2019) - 147 episodes

Pokémon: Arceus, the One Called God - 4 episodes

Pokémon (2023) - 125 episodes

To watch Pokemon with subtitles enabled, simply start playing and select English sub translations in the main menu.

Disclaimer We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

