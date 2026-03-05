How to find Peakychu in Pokemon Pokopia
The new ghostly Pikachu is adorable and super sweet in Pokopia
Peakychu in Pokopia is a brand new variant of Pikachu that's currently exclusive to the game. This ghostly version of Pikachu is sweet and desperate for your help throughout your interactions with him in Pokemon Pokopia, and the only way to get him to live on your Pokopia dreamland is to work through the story missions.
Alongside Mosslax in Pokopia, Peakychu's announcement was an exciting reveal for the game ahead of launch, so we completely understand why you want to find them for yourself. So here's how to get them:
1. Head to Bleak Beach
Peakychy is hidden away in Bleak Beach, which is one of the second areas you can unlock in the game after you've levelled up your Pokedex to 'Great'.
You can do this by completing the main 'special requests' in Withered Wasteland , the opening area, so it's just a case of working through them to get to the point you can access both Bleak Beach and Rocky Ridges via the giant Safari Zone-esque doors you've no doubt already discovered hidden away behind the rocks.
The door to access Bleak Beach is to the east of Withered Wasteland (marked on the map above).
2. Progress through the Bleak Beach requests until you get there's mention of an unusual noise
A few missions into Bleak Beach's narrative, your Pokemon will flag that they've discovered an odd noise coming from a part of Bleak Beach. If you follow them, you'll be able to smash through some rocks using Rock Smash to discover Mosslax snoozing (and snoring) away tucked away inside a cave.
In order to wake him up you need to bring light back to Bleak Beach by generating electricity, and if you keep following this mission you'll eventually get a visit from our ghostly pal Peakychu, who comes to help your quest.
It's not possible to get Peakychu outside of this quest, so if you're desperate to meet Peakychu for yourself, this is how to do it.
Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.
