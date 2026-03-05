How to find Peakychu in Pokemon Pokopia

Peakychu in Pokopia is a brand new variant of Pikachu that's currently exclusive to the game. This ghostly version of Pikachu is sweet and desperate for your help throughout your interactions with him in Pokemon Pokopia, and the only way to get him to live on your Pokopia dreamland is to work through the story missions.

Alongside Mosslax in Pokopia, Peakychu's announcement was an exciting reveal for the game ahead of launch, so we completely understand why you want to find them for yourself. So here's how to get them:

1. Head to Bleak Beach

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Peakychy is hidden away in Bleak Beach, which is one of the second areas you can unlock in the game after you've levelled up your Pokedex to 'Great'.

You can do this by completing the main 'special requests' in Withered Wasteland , the opening area, so it's just a case of working through them to get to the point you can access both Bleak Beach and Rocky Ridges via the giant Safari Zone-esque doors you've no doubt already discovered hidden away behind the rocks.

The door to access Bleak Beach is to the east of Withered Wasteland (marked on the map above).

2. Progress through the Bleak Beach requests until you get there's mention of an unusual noise

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

A few missions into Bleak Beach's narrative, your Pokemon will flag that they've discovered an odd noise coming from a part of Bleak Beach. If you follow them, you'll be able to smash through some rocks using Rock Smash to discover Mosslax snoozing (and snoring) away tucked away inside a cave.

In order to wake him up you need to bring light back to Bleak Beach by generating electricity, and if you keep following this mission you'll eventually get a visit from our ghostly pal Peakychu, who comes to help your quest.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's not possible to get Peakychu outside of this quest, so if you're desperate to meet Peakychu for yourself, this is how to do it.