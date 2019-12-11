Pokemon Sword and Shield Reaper Cloth: How to evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir

If you’re a ghost buster in your leisure time between shifts of Pokemon hunting, you may well be looking for the Pokemon Sword and Shield Reaper Cloth. This item lets you evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir in Pokemon Sword and Shield, but obtaining one isn't easy. In this guide, we’re going to show you how to find the Reaper Cloth in a few different locations in Sword and Shield and teach you how to catch Dusclops and evolve it into Dusknoir with this special tool.

How to get a Dusclops in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Dusclops is a spooky-looking mummy ghost Pokemon with a gleaming red eye. It’s creepy but also a very powerful Ghost Pokemon, especially when it’s evolved into Dusknoir thanks to the Reaper Cloth. You have two main options to get a Dusclops. You can either find a Duskull and evolve it by raising it to level 37 (Duskull lurks in the Watchtower Ruins region of the Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area in all kinds of weather) or you can just skip that process and seek out a Dusclops in the Wild Area. It can be found in Dusty Bowl, Giant’s Seat or Watchtower Ruins, but your best chance is most likely Route 8, where there are no weather requirements to find the second evo, just a flat chance. Of course, you can also lean on a trusted friend to send you a spare if they can already breed the Pokemon you need.

How to get a Reaper Cloth in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Luckily there are a variety of ways you can pick up a Reaper Cloth in Pokemon Sword and Shield. The first method is to head to Hammerlocke and complete a spooky side quest. Head up the stairs to the left of the train station with the two blue spires in the background. You’ll see a girl with black hair standing next to a cathedral-esque building. Paula will give the player an item known as the Old Letter which needs to be delivered to a man called Frank in Ballonlea. If you head past the Pokemon Center in Ballonlea, you should see two houses before a massive log truncating the landscape. Head into the house on the left and speak to the old flat-capped man. This is Frank. Now you need to head back to Hammerlocke where the little girl once stood. Turns out, that was a ghost and you laid her soul to rest! Tap A where you encountered her before and you’ll pick up a Reaper Cloth.

Beyond the above you can also grab a Reaper Cloth from the Pokemon Center in Hammerlocke for 10 BP. Talk to the Watt Trader to the right of the Pokemart vendors. You’ll need to get Battle Points from the Pokemon Sword and Shield Battle Tower to buy it in the post game.

How to evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Once you grab the fabled Reaper Cloth, lean on a trusted friend who also owns Pokemon Sword and Shield. Trade them your Dusclops when it is holding the Reaper Cloth and then get them to trade you back the Dusknoir once the evolution has been completed. It’s fairly simple to equip, just head into the items menu with Dusclops in your party and make it hold the item, don’t use it because it'll have no effect!