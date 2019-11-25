Pokemon Sword and Shield Razor Claw evolutions: How to evolve Sneasel into Weavile

The ugly duckling of all the evolution stones, the Pokemon Sword and Shield Razor Claw is both an important item for stats and a useful tool for evolution. The Razor Claw will let you evolve Sneasel into Weavile, and who doesn’t love that pesky little smirking ‘mon. It also bolsters your critical hit ratio if you let a Pokemon hold it. Read on as we teach you where the Razor Claw is in Pokemon Sword and Shield, show you how to use it, and explain how to evolve Sneasel into Weavile.

How to find the Razor Claw in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Razor Claw is most easily found in the Dusty Bowl midsection of the Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area. There’s a lake with a small cay at its rear, and you need the Rotom Bike to cross the water and get to it.

You can also buy one with 10 BP if you’ve beaten the game and unlocked the Battle Tower. If this has been achieved you can pick up a Razor Claw from the store.

How to evolve Sneasel into Weavile in Pokemon Sword and Shield

The Razor Claw works differently to other evolution stones in Pokemon Sword and Shield. In this case, you actually have to make Sneasel hold it and level it up during nighttime. The critical hit ratio boost is nice enough, so this is just an extra benefit if you own a Sneasel. Do this enough times and you’ll see Sneasel evolve into Weavile, who is a bit more powerful than his clawed predecessor. Thankfully, there's no level requirement here; you can evolve Sneasel into Weavile at any level.

