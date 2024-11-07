What's the rarest card in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Pokemon TCG Pocket's rarest cards right now are special gold variants of already rare cards, meaning that those who get them won't necessarily be getting new abilities in battle: just bragging rights for a particularly uncommon variant of the three main cards that define the "Genetic Apex" set that's currently in play. With that in mind, let's talk about the most rare cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and how you can get them for yourself.

How to get the rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

The most rare cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket are the gold versions of Charizard ex, Mewtwo ex, and Pikachu ex. These play the same way as the non-gold versions, they're simply aesthetic differences. They're technically classified as "crown" rarity, the only cards that have this prestigious mark.

To get these rare, golden cards, you can get them in one of several (all very unlikely) ways:

Draw from packs. These cards have a very small chance to be drawn from the Genetic Apex packs. The odds on this are very, very low: as laid out in the offering rates, getting a gold card has a 0.16% chance every time you draw a pack (which equates to 1 out of 625). Meanwhile, drawing a specific gold card is even less likely, at 0.053% (53 out of 10,000). There are also the special rare packs you can get (a random 1 of every 2000 packs) that each have a 5% chance to drop a gold card.

These cards have a very small chance to be drawn from the Genetic Apex packs. The odds on this are very, very low: as laid out in the offering rates, getting a gold card has a 0.16% chance every time you draw a pack (which equates to 1 out of 625). Meanwhile, drawing a specific gold card is even less likely, at 0.053% (53 out of 10,000). There are also the special rare packs you can get (a random 1 of every 2000 packs) that each have a 5% chance to drop a gold card. Wonder Picks. This is just Wonder Picking as normal: if a friend happens to have drawn a gold card, you can do a Wonder Pick and pray you get the 1-in-5 chance of getting the same card as them. Keep an eye on your Wonder Picks for the flash of gold…

This is just Wonder Picking as normal: if a friend happens to have drawn a gold card, you can do a Wonder Pick and pray you get the 1-in-5 chance of getting the same card as them. Keep an eye on your Wonder Picks for the flash of gold… Pack Point Exchange. All three cards can be bought from the Pack Point Exchange. They're the most expensive cards in the exchange, costing 2500 Pack Points each. Considering that each pack you open gives you 5 pack points, you'll need to open 500 card packs to get just one of them.

The great tragedy of all this is that not only are these golden crown cards so rare, but it turns out that the rumour circulating about Pokemon TCG Pocket bent packs providing better cards isn't even true, so you can't weigh the odds in your favor.

