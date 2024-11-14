How to get Mew in Pokemon TCG Pocket

The Mew card in Pokemon TCGP is the legendary reward for a secret Kanto challenge

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mew
(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)
The Pokemon TCG Pocket Mew card is a secret reward that many players don't even know exist in the game, but in fact it's a legendary prize for a challenge to "complete the Kanto Pokedex" that the game doesn't even tell you that you're doing. Admittedly, completing that mission isn't an easy task, but it is a simple one - just expand your collection to the point where you have 150 specific cards, at which point you'll be given the mythical Mew to round it off to 151.

If you're familiar with Pokemon, you know which cards they'll be, but if you're not, we'll lay it out and explain it below. Here's how you can complete the Kanto Pokedex and get Mew in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

How to get the Mew card in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mew

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

To get the Pokemon TCG Pocket Mew card, as mentioned above, you need to complete the Kanto Pokedex, which means getting at least one of every of the original 150 Pokemon in the game. 

Once you do so, an option will come up in your "missions" tab to complete the quest and reward you with the Mew card itself, like any other mission reward.

Is Mew a good card in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mew

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

To be blunt, Mew is not a very good card in any deck, and is arguably more of a way to boast about your collection than a real contender for the list of Pokemon TCG Pocket best cards. It's also one of the "Immersive" cards, so holding you finger down on it in your collection or Binder will let you see a little video of Mew exploring different environments and Pokemon.

As seen above, Mew is a basic 60 health Psychic type with a 1 Energy attack, "Psy Report", that does 20 damage and lets you look at the opponent's hand, same as the Hand Scope item. It's not awful and might serve passably in the early game, but we can't really see it having a place in any of the Pokemon TCG Pocket best decks at time of writing.

How to complete the Kanto Pokedex

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mew

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

To complete the Kanto Pokedex, you need to get at least one variant of all the original 150 Pokemon from the games and card sets. That means you can theoretically substitute some cards with rarer variants (or the different Pokemon TCG Pocket Promo cards), but you do still have to get 150 cards nonetheless. So you do have to get Mankey, for example, but it can either be the normal version from a card pack, or the special Promo version from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Lapras ex event.

Here's the full list of all the Pokemon in the Kanto Pokedex, to help you fill the gaps in your collection, as arranged by their Pokedex number:

  1. Bulbasaur
  2. Ivysaur
  3. Venusaur
  4. Charmander
  5. Charmeleon
  6. Charizard
  7. Squirtle
  8. Wartortle
  9. Blastoise
  10. Caterpie
  11. Metapod
  12. Butterfree
  13. Weedle
  14. Kakuna
  15. Beedrill
  16. Pidgey
  17. Pidgeotto
  18. Pidgeot
  19. Rattata
  20. Raticate
  21. Spearow
  22. Fearow
  23. Ekans
  24. Arbok
  25. Pikachu
  26. Raichu
  27. Sandshrew
  28. Sandslash
  29. Nidoran (Female)
  30. Nidorina
  31. Nidoqueen
  32. Nidoran (Male)
  33. Nidorino
  34. Nidoking
  35. Clefairy
  36. Clefable
  37. Vulpix
  38. Ninetales
  39. Jigglypuff
  40. Wigglytuff
  41. Zubat
  42. Golbat
  43. Oddish
  44. Gloom
  45. Vileplume
  46. Paras
  47. Parasect
  48. Venonat
  49. Venomoth
  50. Diglett
  51. Dugtrio
  52. Meowth
  53. Persian
  54. Psyduck
  55. Golduck
  56. Mankey
  57. Primeape
  58. Growlithe
  59. Arcanine
  60. Poliwag
  61. Poliwhirl
  62. Poliwrath
  63. Abra
  64. Kadabra
  65. Alakazam
  66. Machop
  67. Machamp
  68. Machoke
  69. Bellsprout
  70. Weepinbell
  71. Victreebel
  72. Tentacool
  73. Tentacruel
  74. Geodude
  75. Graveller
  76. Golem
  77. Ponyta
  78. Rapidash
  79. Slowpoke
  80. Slowbro
  81. Magnemite
  82. Magneton
  83. Farfetch'd
  84. Doduo
  85. Dodrio
  86. Seel
  87. Dewgong
  88. Grimer
  89. Muk
  90. Shellder
  91. Cloyster
  92. Ghastly
  93. Haunter
  94. Gengar
  95. Onix
  96. Drowzee
  97. Hypno
  98. Krabby
  99. Kingler
  100. Voltorb
  101. Electrode
  102. Exeggcute
  103. Exeggutor
  104. Cubone
  105. Marowak
  106. Hitmonlee
  107. Hitmonchan
  108. Lickitung
  109. Koffing
  110. Weezing
  111. Ryhorn
  112. Rhydon
  113. Chansey
  114. Tangela
  115. Kangaskan
  116. Horsea
  117. Seadra
  118. Goldeen
  119. Seaking
  120. Staryu
  121. Starmie
  122. Mr. Mime
  123. Scyther
  124. Jynx
  125. Electrabuzz
  126. Magmar
  127. Pinsir
  128. Tauros
  129. Magikarp
  130. Gyarados
  131. Lapras
  132. Ditto
  133. Eevee
  134. Vaporeon
  135. Jolteon
  136. Flareon
  137. Porygon
  138. Omanyte
  139. Omastar
  140. Kabuto
  141. Kabutops
  142. Aerodactyl
  143. Snorlax
  144. Articuno
  145. Zapdos
  146. Moltres
  147. Dratini
  148. Dragonair
  149. Dragonite
  150. Mewtwo

Mew may not be a great card, but its edgy clone is a very different matter. Check out how to make the meta-busting Pokemon TCG Pocket Mewtwo ex deck here, or find out if we'll see a Pokemon TCG Pocket PC port here!

