How to get Mew in Pokemon TCG Pocket

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Mew card is a secret reward that many players don't even know exist in the game, but in fact it's a legendary prize for a challenge to "complete the Kanto Pokedex" that the game doesn't even tell you that you're doing. Admittedly, completing that mission isn't an easy task, but it is a simple one - just expand your collection to the point where you have 150 specific cards, at which point you'll be given the mythical Mew to round it off to 151.

If you're familiar with Pokemon, you know which cards they'll be, but if you're not, we'll lay it out and explain it below. Here's how you can complete the Kanto Pokedex and get Mew in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

How to get the Mew card in Pokemon TCG Pocket

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

To get the Pokemon TCG Pocket Mew card, as mentioned above, you need to complete the Kanto Pokedex, which means getting at least one of every of the original 150 Pokemon in the game.

Once you do so, an option will come up in your "missions" tab to complete the quest and reward you with the Mew card itself, like any other mission reward.

Is Mew a good card in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

To be blunt, Mew is not a very good card in any deck, and is arguably more of a way to boast about your collection than a real contender for the list of Pokemon TCG Pocket best cards. It's also one of the "Immersive" cards, so holding you finger down on it in your collection or Binder will let you see a little video of Mew exploring different environments and Pokemon.

As seen above, Mew is a basic 60 health Psychic type with a 1 Energy attack, "Psy Report", that does 20 damage and lets you look at the opponent's hand, same as the Hand Scope item. It's not awful and might serve passably in the early game, but we can't really see it having a place in any of the Pokemon TCG Pocket best decks at time of writing.

How to complete the Kanto Pokedex

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

To complete the Kanto Pokedex, you need to get at least one variant of all the original 150 Pokemon from the games and card sets. That means you can theoretically substitute some cards with rarer variants (or the different Pokemon TCG Pocket Promo cards), but you do still have to get 150 cards nonetheless. So you do have to get Mankey, for example, but it can either be the normal version from a card pack, or the special Promo version from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Lapras ex event.

Here's the full list of all the Pokemon in the Kanto Pokedex, to help you fill the gaps in your collection, as arranged by their Pokedex number:

Bulbasaur Ivysaur Venusaur Charmander Charmeleon Charizard Squirtle Wartortle Blastoise Caterpie Metapod Butterfree Weedle Kakuna Beedrill Pidgey Pidgeotto Pidgeot Rattata Raticate Spearow Fearow Ekans Arbok Pikachu Raichu Sandshrew Sandslash Nidoran (Female) Nidorina Nidoqueen Nidoran (Male) Nidorino Nidoking Clefairy Clefable Vulpix Ninetales Jigglypuff Wigglytuff Zubat Golbat Oddish Gloom Vileplume Paras Parasect Venonat Venomoth Diglett Dugtrio Meowth Persian Psyduck Golduck Mankey Primeape Growlithe Arcanine Poliwag Poliwhirl Poliwrath Abra Kadabra Alakazam Machop Machamp Machoke Bellsprout Weepinbell Victreebel Tentacool Tentacruel Geodude Graveller Golem Ponyta Rapidash Slowpoke Slowbro Magnemite Magneton Farfetch'd Doduo Dodrio Seel Dewgong Grimer Muk Shellder Cloyster Ghastly Haunter Gengar Onix Drowzee Hypno Krabby Kingler Voltorb Electrode Exeggcute Exeggutor Cubone Marowak Hitmonlee Hitmonchan Lickitung Koffing Weezing Ryhorn Rhydon Chansey Tangela Kangaskan Horsea Seadra Goldeen Seaking Staryu Starmie Mr. Mime Scyther Jynx Electrabuzz Magmar Pinsir Tauros Magikarp Gyarados Lapras Ditto Eevee Vaporeon Jolteon Flareon Porygon Omanyte Omastar Kabuto Kabutops Aerodactyl Snorlax Articuno Zapdos Moltres Dratini Dragonair Dragonite Mewtwo

