Can you play Pokemon TCG Pocket on PC?

Is a Pokemon TCG Pocket PC port coming? Well, probably not, though that's not a definitive "No" at time of writing. The chance to play Pokemon TCGP on a computer would be a welcome one to those without high-end cell phones (or who just want to have it open on a different tab while they work), but publisher The Pokemon Company haven't made any comment regarding an official PC port yet. Still, that doesn't mean that there's no option available to PC players, as we'll explain below.

How to play Pokemon TCG Pocket on PC

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

With no official PC port for Pokemon TCG Pocket, those who do want to play on a computer will need to use an unofficial emulator, such as Bluestacks. Many in the gaming community have created ways to access the game via PC with a wide range of available emulators (most of which recreate the Android version of the game rather than the IOS model), though as ever, when it comes to downloading unofficial emulators and mods, you do so at your own risk.

In terms of an official PC port, there's been no statement from the developers or the publishers saying that one is coming, and frankly we don't expect one to come along any time soon. Admittedly that's not a guarantee, but Pocket is a game that was clearly designed with mobile devices in mind, and Pokemon as a franchise has always historically had an arms-length relationship with PC and non-Nintendo consoles as a whole.

Still, there have been exceptions, such as Pokemon Trading Card Game Live. If you want to get a similar experience to Pocket on PC with no risk, this might be your best bet for the time being.

