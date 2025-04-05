Forget about Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives - there's a new free Pokemon game on Google, of all places, if you know where to look

You can Catch 'Em All (or just the first 151) from the comfort of your browser

pikachu
(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Struggling to get a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order? Bummed about those hefty game prices? Well, this free new browser-based Pokemon game won't make you forget about all those fancy upcoming Switch 2 games, but it will distract you for roughly half an hour.

On April 4, Google released a free pseudo-game that has you searching for and collecting the original 151 Pokemon, but you need to know where to look to start. First, you need to be using Google on a mobile device. Then, you need to search up any one of the OG 151 Pokemon and press the Poke Ball icon on the bottom of the screen.

Once you've done so, whatever Poke Pal you searched for will pop up with an adorable graphic, before being added to your ever evolving Pokedex, which will also then show you the silhouette of a Pokemon you're missing along with a handy hint, 'Who's that Pokemon?' style. Every time you hit a milestone, you'll be given a Master Ball and have to correctly guess the silhouette of whatever Legendary Pokemon shows up to catch it, too. (Just make sure you sign in with your Google account if you want your progress to be saved.)

It's a pretty fun memory test if you decide to actually follow the clues and silhouettes - but this is Pokemon! There's always room to cheese the system, and I did just that by using the 'People Also Searched For..." tab to quickly tap through Gen One Pokemons you're not as familiar with.

Google's Pokemon might not be the full-fat Catch 'Em All experience you're craving, but you won't need to wait long for Game Freak's next big effort either. Pokemon Legends: Z-A is coming sometime later this year to the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

Switch 2 pre-orders have been delayed in the US "in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions," Nintendo says

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

