Switch 2 pre-orders have been delayed in the US "in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions," Nintendo says
The console's release date will remain the same, however
Nintendo has confirmed that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the United States won't be starting next week after all, as they're being delayed "in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions."
In a statement released today (shared by GameSpot's Tamoor Hussain on Twitter), Nintendo writes: "Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged." GamesRadar+ has reached out to Nintendo for comment.
Just days after all the exciting Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news about the new hardware and upcoming Switch 2 games, this news is probably one of the last things fans in the US want to hear. Right now, it's not clear how long this pre-order delay could last for – the Switch 2's pre-order page on Walmart, for example, now simply says "pre-orders coming soon" rather than offering an actual date, but you can check for updates there, at least. It's the same situation at Best Buy and GameStop, too, so it seems that major retailers are all scrambling to make changes to their listings.
US president Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Wednesday, just hours after the Switch 2 was unveiled. One analyst has suggested that the high cost of the console in the US could be in part thanks to uncertainty surrounding the tariffs – another even speculated that this could have been the reason why the price wasn't announced within the Direct itself.
Fans have already been begging Nintendo to "drop the price" of the console, so let's hope whatever Nintendo figures out from its assessment of the "evolving market conditions" doesn't end up having any negative impact on the cost of anything going forward. At least we know that the console is still going to be launching on June 5, but the uncertainty surrounding when US fans can actually secure one of the things isn't going to be reassuring to anyone.
