Switch 2 price is a "strategic balancing act," and there's a reason why Japan is getting a separate model that's $110 cheaper than the US' $450 console, analysts suggest

News
By published

Nintendo's new console doesn't come cheap

Nintendo Switch 2 next to TV with controller grip and JoyCons hovering
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Switch 2 is, unsurprisingly, not cheap. As revealed yesterday after the onslaught of Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news, the Switch's successor will cost $450 in the United States, while its games are as much as $80, and analysts think they might know why.

That $450 price tag isn't a total shock – analysts previously predicted that it'd cost at least $400, so this tracks. Looking at the confirmed price now, a number of analysts have explained to IGN the potential reasons behind the console costing so much, with Joost van Dreunen, professor at NYU Stern School of Business and author behind the book One Up: Creativity, Competition, and the Global Business of Video Games, calling the pricing a "strategic balancing act."

According to the professor, this balancing is partially about increased manufacturing costs, but Nintendo also "appears to be building in a buffer against these potential trade barriers" regarding tariffs. New tariffs were announced by US president Donald Trump just yesterday, hours after Nintendo's big reveals. On that point, games industry analyst at Ampere Analysis, Piers Harding-Rolls, suggests that Nintendo may not have included the price in the Direct itself as it could have had "a range of pricing for the US market in play up until the last minute due to the uncertainty on import tariffs."

Since yesterday's Direct, people have also pointed out that there's a bit of a difference in the pricing of the Switch 2 in Japan as opposed to overseas. Specifically in Japan, as well as a multi-language system, a Japanese-language system is being launched for the equivalent of about $340 – notably $110 cheaper than the console's US price (and around $140 cheaper than the multi-language version in Japan) .

Acknowledging this, Omdia analyst James McWhirter points out the importance of Nintendo's Japanese market (which he states "accounts for a quarter (24%) of the Nintendo Switch installed base in 2024"), and says: "If Switch 2 pricing in Japanese Yen was aligned with the US Dollar price, it would dramatically weaken Nintendo's position in Japan, representing a doubling in the list price over the classic LCD Nintendo Switch model."

Alternatively, however, "if Nintendo continued to rely on region-specific pricing that is significantly cheaper in USD terms, they would face an issue with grey imports to other territories." Essentially, McWhirter speculates, selling the multi-language model at a more expensive price compared to the Japan-only model can "protect the Japanese market from grey imports from other territories," discouraging international customers from importing a console at a cheaper price from Japan. "Smart considering there are no other major console markets with a not insignificant number of people proficient in the Japanese language," he adds.

The expense for fans won't end with the console, of course, with those upcoming Switch 2 games also set to be significantly more pricey than regular Switch releases. Another analyst, Circana's Mat Piscatella, has suggested that this could be the "new normal of pricing" for those in the US.

Be sure to keep up with everything we know about Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders if you want to get one of Nintendo's new consoles at launch.

See more Platform News
Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about hardware
Player wearing yellow sweater using Nintendo Switch 2 JoyCon in mouse mode playing Drag x Drive on woodgrain coffee table.

I'm willing to give Switch 2 mouse controls a chance, but only if they avoid the sins of the Lenovo Legion Go
Nintendo Switch 2 in dock next to JoyCon controller grip and red backdrop

Former Blizzard boss says it's a "hard pass for me on Switch 2" as he points out its high cost and expresses uncertainty about its performance: "Same low frames, $80 games"
The Black Phone

Horror sequel Black Phone 2 gets a Nightmare on Elm Street twist in chilling first look
See more latest
Most Popular
The Black Phone
Horror sequel Black Phone 2 gets a Nightmare on Elm Street twist in chilling first look
CMON logo
Board game fans voice concerns as Zombicide publisher CMON fails to publish annual returns on time due to understaffing
Wind Breaker season 2
Wind Breaker season 2 release schedule – when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?
Nintendo Switch 2 design
Japan will have the option of a Japanese-only Switch 2 for $110 less, which looks extra nice thanks to Trump's new 46% tariffs
An image of Mario demonstrating the effect of Switch 2&#039;s 120fps display
Nintendo Switch 2 doesn't have a main gimmick like the Wii or DS because "there's been a shift in how software developers create games"
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Breath of the Wild's Korok Forest might actually hit 60fps on the Switch 2 re-release, and Zelda fans can't wait for "an actual stable frame-rate" in Hyrule's most infamous region
Botw
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are finally getting achievements, but it's paywalled behind the Switch 2 editions
M3GAN
The Boys and Evil Dead Rise stars' "twisted" new horror spin-off of M3GAN gets an off the rails first look behind closed doors
Daredevil and Kingpin
Netflix's Daredevil showrunner reveals his "quite different" original plans for seasons 4 and 5 of the Marvel series: "I was going to circle back to the Bullseye storyline"
Link looking out over Hyrule during The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
There are over 10,000 Switch games to make compatible for the Switch 2, and Nintendo is busy checking all of them