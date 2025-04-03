The Mario Kart World price of $80 could be the "new normal," but sales won't be impacted at first: "The true test will come in year 2"

News
By published

Analyst Mat Piscatella reckons "super enthusiasts" will keep the console sold out for at least a year

Mario Kart World screenshot showing a racer almost getting eaten by a dinosaur
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo is charging $80 for Mario Kart World - easily the Switch 2's biggest launch game and the publisher's most expensive game ever - and some analysts reckon it might set a new standard for video game prices.

Yesterday's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct gave us some gorgeous looks at really exciting games, but all that hype was slightly dampened when the internet learned about how damn expensive some games (and Switch 1 upgrades) were going to be come June 5. Mario Kart World specifically is $80/€80/£67 if you want a digital copy and even more for a physical cart in most territories. In the EU, for example, snagging a boxed Mario Kart World will put a whopping €90 dent in your wallet.

Needless to say, Nintendo's gone well above the now-industry standard of charging $70 for standard editions of AAA games, but it might even be setting an all-new standard altogether.

Circana's video game business analyst Mat Piscatella reacted to the inflated prices on social media, writing that we might be seeing a "new normal of pricing... but instead of a slow increase over time like we've seen in grocery over the past few years, we're going to start seeing things happen all at once." That certainly implies we could see non-Nintendo AAA games retailing for $80 by the end of the year, and my bank account is especially scared about what Take-Two might do with GTA 6.

Speaking to IGN, Piscatella reckons the company is unlikely to course correct on its new and inflated price tags for a while, partly because Nintendo "super enthusiasts" will drop the cash no matter what.

"Based on what we're seeing across the market, sales to higher-income or more affluent households likely won't be impacted by this pricing," Piscatella said. "And, of course, we have the price-insensitive super enthusiasts that will do and pay whatever it takes to acquire the Switch 2 at launch. Therefore, because of the limited quantities that will be available during the launch year, I do not anticipate this pricing to hinder year one sales volumes."

Essentially, Nintendo's going to have no trouble in making the Switch 2 sell out for months after its release. Scalpers, super fans, and anyone who can't resist the pull of racing as Moo Moo Meadows' Cow will keep it that way. "The true test will come in year two, as supply is likely to become more readily available, and the addressable market will be forced to widen. So, we'll have to see what happens over the next 9-12 months."

A sudden price drop isn't absolutely unprecedented for the Big N. In 2011, Nintendo slashed 40% off of the 3DS price just four months after the handheld's lukewarm launch. Though, that's somewhat unlikely to happen again since the console is coming out swinging with a far more exciting lineup of upcoming Switch 2 games and Nintendo, overall, is in a much more dominant position than it was in the Wii U era.

Here are the retailers to keep an eye on for when Switch 2 pre-orders open.

See more Games News
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about super mario
Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World: Everything we know about the upcoming Switch 2 game
The Super Mario Bros NES box

Super Mario Bros 2 player crashes the game, casually posts the clip online, and accidentally makes "the biggest 2D Mario speedrun discovery in years"
Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in Superman

Superman star Nicholas Hoult reveals the "magic" moment when David Corenswet first flew onto set as the Man of Steel: "I felt like I was witnessing the magic of cinema"
See more latest
Most Popular
Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in Superman
Superman star Nicholas Hoult reveals the "magic" moment when David Corenswet first flew onto set as the Man of Steel: "I felt like I was witnessing the magic of cinema"
Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth
Jurassic World's Scarlett Johansson says Rebirth will make the franchise scary again – and one behind-closed-doors scene already proves she's not bluffing
Donkey Kong Bananza
Donkey Kong veteran gives Bananza's character redesign his official seal of approval, praising the new Switch 2 game's look: "It's really ace!"
Nintendo Switch 2 in dock next to JoyCon controller grip and red backdrop
Former Blizzard boss says it's a "hard pass for me on Switch 2" as he points out its high cost and expresses uncertainty about its performance: "Same low frames, $80 games"
Fire Force season 3
Fire Force season 3 release schedule – when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll and Netflix?
Back of Nintendo Switch 2 dock with cut out revealing fan highlighted in blue
Nintendo says the Switch 2 "isn't simply an improved Nintendo Switch, we redesigned the system from the ground up," and after 8 years, I'd sure hope so
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
Japan's "multi-language" Switch 2 costs 20,000 more yen, or $130 more dollars, than the Japanese-only version
Elden Ring character on a horse
Elden Ring on Switch 2 is officially called Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, and it comes with new weapons, armor, and horse armor (kinda)
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
It seems you can pre-order the Switch 2 a week early in at least the UK and Germany, while Nintendo begins sending out invite links to hopeful buyers
Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood in Doctor Who
Who is mysterious Doctor Who character Mrs Flood? Even showrunner Russell T Davies wasn't sure at first: "I was in two minds"