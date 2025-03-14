Report: Nintendo analysts expect Switch 2 to cost at least $400, have a great launch lineup with new 3D Mario and Metroid Prime 4, and be the biggest console launch in history

A new Bloomberg report citing various analysts and investors suggests the Switch 2 could wind up costing more than $400 and still be the biggest video game industry launch in history.

Bloomberg's Takashi Mochizuki spoke to analysts "who regularly communicate" with Nintendo as well as "its software and hardware partners," and the consensus is that the Switch 2's price tag will be least $400, although it's noted that US tariffs could drive that price even further up. If true, the Switch 2 would be Nintendo's priciest console ever, beating out the $350 Wii U Deluxe, although that console's price equates to $484 in 2025 money.

Despite that higher asking price, analysts and investors expect the Switch 2 to sell like hotcakes, and some attribute that to what they predict will be a killer lineup of games in the console's first year.

"They will sell boatloads of Switch 2 in the first months in particular, almost regardless of the price," said Tokyo-based industry analyst Serkan Toto. "We can expect a great software lineup in year one, from new Mario Kart and 3D Mario after eight years to Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4. There will also be third-party support from day one, most probably including blockbusters like Call of Duty."

Bloomberg reports that industry analyst Robin Zhu, from investment firm Sanford C. Bernstein, expects the Switch 2 to launch in June with first-day inventory of 6 to 8 million units. As Bloomberg notes, if that number holds true and early sales go as planned, it would be the biggest gaming console launch ever. By contrast, the current record holder is the PS5 with an estimated 3.4 million sales by unit in its first four weeks.

Macquarie Capital analyst Hiroshi Yamashina predicts the Switch 2's price to be between $399 and $449 and expects to see 20 million units shifted in its first year on the market.

Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda said he "wouldn’t be surprised if Nintendo goes ahead with $499" because of the increased cost of manufacturing the Switch 2's processing chip compared to the original Switch.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When the original Switch launched in 2017, it cost $299, which is roughly equivalent to $388 today. We'll learn more about the Switch 2 in Nintendo's April 2025 Direct.

In the meantime, here are some upcoming Switch games to keep on your radar.