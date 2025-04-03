Japan will have the option of a Japanese-only Switch 2 for $110 less, which looks extra nice thanks to Trump's new 46% tariffs

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct revealed a lot of new information about the system yesterday, and one of the tidbits you may have noticed is that Japan is getting a Japanese-language only version of the console that will cost around $110 less than the US version.

If you live in Japan, you're lucky enough to have access to a Switch 2 that will only have Japanese as a system language, but it costs around $340 compared to the multi-language variant that costs around $480. In the US, the price is $450, but that could change due to new US tariffs on products from Vietnam and Cambodia.

As noted by one Twitter user, Nintendo moved production of the Switch 2 from China to Vietnam and Cambodia to avoid tariffs, but now the tariffs on those countries are actually higher than those levied on China. Vietnamese goods are charged an extra 46%, Cambodian an extra 49%, and Chinese 34%. Goods from Japan have a 24% tariff on them.

Industry analyst Daniel Ahmad writes that these tariffs are "Likely why it was already $449 instead of a lower price."

Industry analyst Daniel Ahmad noted the tariffs on Twitter, writing that these are "Likely why it was already $449 instead of a lower price." Nintendo shifted Switch 2 production from China to Vietnam/Cambodia to avoid tariffs, but the U.S. will now tariff products from Vietnam at a 46% rate, which could heavily impact Switch 2 pricing, possibly globally.

The original Switch launched at just $300, so this is a whopping 50% increase, which does almost perfectly align with these new tariffs. It could also just be that the Switch 2 was more expensive to make. It seems to be a far more powerful system, as it's capable of running Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077 , and other graphically intensive games, and it even has built-in microphones and screen sharing accessible via the new C button. There are also lots of upcoming Switch 2 games that look way better than anything we saw on the Switch.

I'd say it might be time to learn Japanese to bag a cheaper console, but the Japanese-only version only works with Nintendo accounts that are set to Japan as a region. Probably for the best, as this will stop scalpers scooping them up. For now, you can still get your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in whatever country you reside in.

For now, check out all the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news you may have missed, there's a lot to unpack.