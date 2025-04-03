"Drop the price": Nintendo's Treehouse stream overshadowed by players noisily protesting the Switch 2's hefty cost
I can't remember the last time I saw gamers this united
The first Nintendo Switch 2 Treehouse has just kicked off with some hands-on gameplay of Mario Kart World, but the live chat is just spamming one message: "drop the price."
Mario Kart World is making waves due its whopping $80 price tag. It's even got people worried that GTA 6 will follow suit and go all the way to $100. Everyone is making their voice heard by continuously commenting "drop the price," normally in all caps, in the live chat for the current Treehouse that's showing off the new gameplay.
Unfortunately, Nintendo isn't a company known for listening to anyone. It typically just does whatever it wants and seems to do very well anyway. So, it's unlikely these comments will do anything to dissuade the company from its current pricing strategy. It's more likely that the only thing that will make it drop the price is if people don't buy the game. Luckily, there is a Switch 2 bundle that effectively makes the game a more reasonable $50, so if you do want the game, I'd recommend you pre-order the Switch 2.
Other upcoming Switch 2 games aren't as expensive, fortunately. Donkey Kong Banaza will be $70, which I'm not saying is cheap, but I am saying it's less than $80.
The Switch 2 itself is 50% more in the US than the original Switch was, a price increase that almost perfectly aligns with the tariffs Trump has imposed on goods from Cambodia and Vietnam, where the console is now manufactured. There is a cheaper Japan-only version though.
For now, get caught up on all the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news.
