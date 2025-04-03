As Nintendo's new games swell to at least $80, players are starting to get worried that Rockstar's about to take its shot at a $100 GTA 6

Yesterday's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct revealed that Mario Kart World would cost a whopping $80 if you get it digitally, and in some territories the physical copy is even more expensive, so it could go up to $90. It's got people worried that GTA 6 really is going to be $100. Better start saving.

The burning question on everyone's mind is how much Take-Two and Rockstar will be charging for GTA 6. Some analysts "hope" it will start an industry shift and see more games reaching that $100 price point, but obviously, fans aren't too keen.

It is true that video game prices haven't risen with inflation, and development costs and times have increased dramatically, but with rent and bills costing a lot more around the world, $100 doesn't go as far as it used to, so spending it on a single game is a very big investment.

Over on Twitter, people have already begun sharing jokes about GTA 6's potential price.

Rockstar watching all of us react to Mario Kart being $80 knowing they bout to drop GTA6 for $100

Rockstar Games realizing that they can get away with charging $90 USD for GTA6 after the Switch 2 game price announcements today

One Twitter user points out that it was actually Sony that began the shift toward $70 games, and believes "They absolutely are gonna start doing $80 PS5 games if Nintendo gets away with it."

It should be noted that another upcoming Switch 2 game is going to be cheaper than Mario Kart World . Donkey Kong Bananaza will be $70, which is still pricier than we're used to for a Switch game, but it's at least a bit cheaper and should mean that only some flagship games will bear that higher price tag.

"If Nintendo is really dropping games for $80, that will eventually become the new standard," writes one Twitter user. "Y'all already are gushing over GTA 6 possibly being $100. Yeah, inflation + tariffs = we're cooked."

The Switch 2 itself is $450, 50% more expensive than the original Switch was at launch. This almost perfectly lines up with the tariffs levied on Cambodia and Vietnam, where the console is manufactured. Japan will be getting an exclusive cheaper, Japanese-language only version that's around $110 less than the overseas variety.

It's unlikely games other than GTA, Mario, and Call of Duty could get away with charging these kinds of prices, so hopefully they don't become the new standard.

For now, check out all the upcoming Switch 2 games and hope they don't also go up to $80.