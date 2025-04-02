Plenty of Nintendo Directs have come and gone, but none have had us on the edge of our seats quite like the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct from April 2025. After all, barring a very brief teaser, it wasn't until now that we'd seen much of the long-awaited followup console at all. We laughed, we cried, we argued about Donkey Kong's popularity (he's the king of swing), all the meanwhile collecting together everything announced at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct for you below.

We've been hard at work salivating over all the new details and games that'll dominate our lives across the next few months – and you can see it all by following our Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news where we liveblogged the whole thing fuelled only by coffee and a dream. We've also broken down the latest on Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2 design, and even waded into the dangerous waters of the great Nintendo Switch 2 vs SteamDeck debate. Below, however, we've collected the highlights you need to know right now, so stick with us for everything announced at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct that you should care about.

Switch 2 console

The Nintendo Switch 2 release date is set for June 5, 2025. Nintendo confirmed the date along with a number of day-on games and accessories. Mario Kart World will be a primary launch game, along with a new Switch 2 camera, new Switch 2 Pro controller, and plenty more. There will also be select Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games available from day one, with more coming later down the line – Super Mario Party Jamboree's Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, for example, won't launch until July 24.

The new 'C' button unlocks GameChat

The right Joy-Con features a new 'C' button, which unlocks new 'GameChat' functionality. This lets you communicate with friends using a microphone built into the Switch 2, in both handheld and docked configurations. Nintendo also demonstrated that you can also share your game screen, meaning you can screen watch in co-op, or see what your pals are playing separately (like watching someone play Super Mario Wonder while you play Animal Crossing: New Horizons). All of this is accessed via the 'C' button which pulls up the chat menu. It's a feature that emphasises connectivity more than ever on Nintendo Switch 2.

There's a Nintendo Switch 2 camera peripheral

Nintendo announced a new Switch 2 camera that will connect to the dock via USB. This official peripheral is designed to enhance the online functionality of the Switch 2, giving you more ways to connect with your friends. While Nintendo stopped short of putting an official price on the Switch 2 camera, it will be available from launch. Select Switch 2 exclusives and Switch Enhanced games will make use of the camera – such as being able to incorporate your face or body into select titles – and it can also be used with the GameChat feature.

Nintendo Switch 2 GameShare revealed

Switch 2 will allow you to play certain selected games with up to three friends on their own console, and has interconnected Gamechat features. This means there is no need to hand a JoyCon to a friend when you're playing a multiplayer game with them – thanks to GameShare, you'll be able to play locally on separate Switch 2 systems as long as just one of you owns a copy of the game. Right now, it seems this feature will be exclusive to Switch 2 and specific Switch 2 games, though the games in question have yet to be confirmed

Nintendo Switch 2 handheld mode detailed: screen, audio, and the stand

It might have a bigger screen at 7.9 inches (compared to 6.2 inches on the original), but the thickness of the console is the same. The resolution, however, features double the pixels and supports up to 120fps on the 1080p display. Even the LCD screen features HDR support as well. The built in speakers are now "clearer", and has a built-in microphone with noise-cancelling for GameChat – as detailed above. 3D audio now also features, without the need for a surround sound system – similar to the PlayStation 5. A new "sturdy" stand allows you to stand the undocked console at multiple angles. Additionally, two USB-C ports feature on both the top and bottom of the device, meaning you can charge while using the stand, and plug in the Nintendo Switch 2 camera.

Nintendo Switch 2 dock, storage and TV mode detailed

The biggest news for someone with lots of games is the 256gb of internal storage, a huge upgrade from the 32gb on the original Switch. Read/write speeds have been improved as well. When docked, you can enjoy games in 4K with HDR, and can upscale output to 4K for games that don't support it for your TV. However, 4K output is fixed to 60fps. Fan ventilation has been improved as well, great news for those tired of hearing the original Switch struggle with some later releases.

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 controllers detailed

Gone are the little slidey rails. The Joy-Con 2 controllers connect via "strong" magnets now, but have a similar release button for detaching them. When used horizontally, the SL and SR buttons are now quite a bit chunkier. Likewise, the left and right sticks are bigger overall. Both controllers can be used as a mouse "with compatible games".

Nintendo Switch 2 game carts and storage detailed

The Nintendo Switch 2's game cartridges will be the same size as the first generation's, though original Switch carts will not be compatible with the new system. In terms of storage options, the Switch 2 uses microSD express cards – with up to 256gb of memory – instead of the microSD. If you're worried about moving all your games and settings across to your Switch 2, fear not – the System Transfer feature will help you import everything directly from it.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller announced

The Joy-Con 2 controllers will also be joined by the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, a full-size all-in-one pad that looks a lot like the last console's pro controller. While still in the works, what we've seen is a solid black color instead of transparent with white highlights at the top, and features the C button directly in the center. Following the trend of other premium controllers, though, this iteration also features a back button on each grip – GR and GL, which can be assigned to other buttons. It also has an audio jack. This will be further detailed later.

GameCube games are finally coming to Nintendo Switch Online

GameCube games are finally coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. The expanded library will launch on June 5 alongside the Nintendo Switch 2, and its two leading games are confirmed to be The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and SoulCalibur 2. Local and online multiplayer are supported on Nintendo GameCube games, as well as remappable controls. Other games announced include Pokemon Coliseum, Pokemon XD Gale of Darkness, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Luigi's Mansion, Super Mario Strikers, Chibi-Robo, and F-Zero GX.

There are three categories of games on Switch 2

Nintendo has announced three categories of games. The first are the proper Nintendo Switch 2 games, which leverage new features, such as Mario Kart World. The second are Compatible Nintendo Switch games – essentially, backwards compatibility across digital and physical games, though they do note that some games may not be supported (this is a pretty standard caveat). The third are somewhere between the two: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games, upgraded versions that offer improved visuals and new ways to play. Upgrade packs are available for some games that support this.

New game announcements

Mario Kart World announced as a launch game

Nintendo kicked off the Switch 2 Direct with official confirmation that Mario Kart World is in development as a platform exclusive, available from day one. The company revealed that the new Mario Kart is set to arrive with 24-player races – the most in the series' history – across a sprawling map split into different regions. You'll be free to follow the track in traditional modes, or head off-road and explore the entire world like never before. More news is coming on April 17, where Nintendo will host a dedicated Mario Kart World Direct.

Nintendo Switch 2: Welcome Tour is a weird system showcase

Nintendo revealed a brand new game called 'Switch 2: Welcome Tour' which is designed to be an introductory experience to help you understand all of the new features and functionality. We only got a small look at this digital-online release, though it looks like it'll comprise small minigames set inside the console architecture. It looks cute, but there is a word of caution here: unlike Astro's Playroom, which was packaged in with the PS5 to showcase the DualSense controller, Welcome Tour will be sold separately at an unknown price.

Drag x Drive announced, is coming this summer

This wheelchair basketball game is designed all around using Joy-Con 2 motion and mouse controls. These 3v3 matches have you using both mouse controls at once to "intuitively" maneuver your wheelchair with an extreme sports edge, including popping tricks off half pipes. When you've got the ball in your hands, you can then flick the controller to go for a shot. It's launching Summer 2025.

Donkey Kong Bananza is launching this summer

The king of swing returns in this open world Donkey Kong game that makes the most of the simian star's power and strength. Where Link slowly clambers up cliffsides, Donkey Kong bounds. Able to rip chunks of the environment itself apart to use as a weapon (or even to slide on), he's able to bend the world to his whim across a variety of colorful biomes. Featuring a redesign of Donkey Kong, he's extremely expressive as he cuts through the "underground world". Coming shortly after the Nintendo Switch 2 release, Donkey Kong Bananza releases July 17, 2025

Kirby Air Riders announced confirmed for 2025

The pink blob is back, riding a warp star that packs an extra boost back into his own racing game. The original released on Nintendo GameCube over 20 years ago, and Smash Bros' creator and director Masahiro Sakurai is directing this one. The teaser trailer has Kirby blasting through a lush world with other colored Kirbys, but there's not a lot of additional information yet. It's coming in 2025.

The Duskbloods is coming to Switch 2 in 2026

I don't know how to say this calmly, but FromSoftware has a Switch 2 exclusive coming to the console in 2026 that essentially looks like Bloodborne 2. The Duskbloods riffs off what the Dark Souls publisher knows best, oozing Victorian gothic dark fantasy vibes in a way that absolutely screams Yharnam (albeit with a curious touch of London) and we are very much freaking out about it. The short trailer shown at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct introduces us to The Duskbloods' grimdark universe in all its bloodsucking glory, hinting at the gruelling action we can expect next year.

Plus, 51 more Nintendo Switch games were announced

Loads of games have been announced for the Nintendo Switch 2 so far! Beyond everything above, it makes for 51 games by our count (Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 for instance, we count as one). It's a healthy selection of titles spanning blockbuster releases on other consoles from the last year or two, fancy updates, cult classics, and plenty that have us salivating about potential mouse control support. Star Wars Outlaws, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Elden Ring... It's an impressive roster. To see it all, make sure to check out our upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 games list!