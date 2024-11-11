The best Pokemon TCG Pocket Mewtwo ex deck and builds

Any Pokemon TCG Pocket Mewtwo ex deck is likely to have a strong position in the ongoing meta, as Mewtwo ex remains one of the game's best cards and can be devastating when used right. With two different Psychic attacks, Mewtwo's Psydrive attack will instantly defeat almost any Pokemon your opponent puts forward, with only the toughest "ex" Pokemon able to endure it without immediately being beaten.

However, setting up Mewtwo ex isn't easy: that attack requires four energy, and discards two every time it's used. However, synergies with cards like Gardevoir and Hypno give Mewtwo a lot of potential and can make it easier to set up that devastating combo. If you want help making the best Mewtwo ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket possible, here's everything you need to know about to do that.

The best Mewtwo ex decks in Pokemon TCGP that we've seen so far are in the following order:

Best deck: Mewtwo ex/Gardevoir (Psychic) Mewtwo ex / Weezing (Psychic/Dark) Mewtwo ex / Hypno (Psychic)

The first of these is definitely the best one and has claimed the S-tier ranking in our Pokemon TCG Pocket best decks tier list, but it's dependent on you being able to acquire two Gardevoirs and two Mewtwo exs, so we understand if that's not immediately an option. The others are a little more achievable, but keep in mind that all of these will require two copies of the Mewtwo ex card - and they're not easy to get, with certain versions comprising the rarest of the Pokemon TCG Pocket rare cards.

Mewtwo ex and Gardevoir deck

The most powerful Mewtwo deck in Pokemon at time of writing, you can build this deck with the following cards:

Mewtwo ex x2

x2 Ralts x2

x2 Kirlia x2

x2 Gardevoir x2

x2 Potion x2

x2 X Speed x2

x2 Poke Ball x2

x2 Red Card x1

x1 Professor's Research x2

x2 Sabrina x2

x2 Giovanni x1

The goal here is to use Gardevoir's Psy Shadow to provide free energy to the active Pokemon, which should be Mewtwo ex. This means you can divert two energy to Mewtwo every turn, which should allow you to use Psydrive every time! Discard two, get two back. Until that point, however, you need to play for time, using Sabrina and Red Cards to throw off your opponent's strategy until Mewtwo is in play with at least two energy.

Mewtwo ex and Weezing deck

This hybrid Psychic/Dark-type deck uses the same methods as similarly constructed Pokemon TCG Pocket Dragonite deck, as we'll explain below.

Mewtwo ex x2

x2 Koffing x2

x2 Weezing x2

x2 Koga x2

x2 Potion x2

x2 X Speed x2

x2 Poke Ball x2

x2 Red Card x1

x1 Professor's Research x2

x2 Sabrina x2

x2 Giovanni x1

The goal here is to immediately put Koffing/Weezing as your active Pokemon, as they're cheap and tanky, so Mewtwo can sit on the bench and slowly be charged with energy - then you use Koga to simply lift Weezing off the field and put Mewtwo into the active position. The downside is that you can't fire off Psydrive every turn, and the introduction of Dark energy means you might struggle to get the Psychic power that Mewtwo needs. Still, it's effective when done right.

Mewtwo ex and Hypno deck

This deck is back to pure Psychic typing, as now Mewtwo ex has freedom to be in either the active slot or bench slot while Hypno suppresses the enemy with sleeping effects. Here's the build you should aim for:

Mewtwo ex x2

x2 Drowzee x2

x2 Hypno x2

x2 Potion x2

x2 X Speed x2

x2 Poke Ball x2

x2 Red Card x2

x2 Professor's Research x2

x2 Sabrina x2

x2 Giovanni x2

Drowzee and Hypno can also hold up as decent fighters while you wait to draw Mewtwo ex, but honestly the key here, as with the other two decks, is delaying tactics to set up the Psydrive attack. Get Hypno out fast and start knocking out the opponent's Pokemon - it's a coin-flip chance of working every time, but it only has to work until Mewtwo is ready.

If you're short of any of the above cards and need a solid substitution, I recommend Jynx, whose attack does an extra 30 damage for every energy the enemy Pokemon has on them (making it great for hurting powerful Pokemon). Alternatively, Clefairy, Clefable, Slowpoke and Slowbro are all cheap Pokemon with that tanky quality you need to buy time for Mewtwo's grand reveal. Until the Pokemon TCG Pocket trading feature is added, many of us will have to make do with what we have.

