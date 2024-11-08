The best Pokemon TCG Pocket Dragonite deck and builds

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Dragonite deck is starting to move into the meta, as players work out how to set up for Dragonite's incredibly powerful final move without getting beaten before then. It's not easy though - as devastating as Draco Meteor is, it requires evolving a Pokemon twice, and supplying a mix of both Lightning and Water energy to Dragonite to power it up, both of which involve luck, time and planning. But right now Dragonite is also one of the most budget-friendly decks that's a serious player, with none of the main Pokemon TCG Pocket rare cards in there (depending on the kind of deck you build).

Though it's hard to say that the Dragonite build is one of the Pokemon TCG Pocket best decks, it's definitely getting close to it, especially as players tinker and refine their play, often mixing in other cards in the process. If you want to know some variations on making a strong Dragonite deck, we've got options for you below.

The best Dragonite decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket

To make a powerful Dragonite deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket, you need to build it around the understanding that getting out Dragonite itself isn't easy. You need to evolve Dratini to Dragonair and then once more to its final form, and supply it with four energy (at least one Lightning and one Water) to be able to use Draco Meteor.

That means you need to focus on delaying, weakening and staying alive long enough to set up that devastating attack. You can do this through status effects like sleep and paralysis, or by having some low-cost support Pokemon to fight immediately to buy you time. Below, we've put together several versions of working Dragonite Decks, each focused of different types and strategies.

Water Dragonite Deck

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

This Dragonite deck focuses on the Water-type side of Dragonite's typing, using Frosmoth to quickly put foes to sleep, and the ever-chaotic Misty card to quickly fuel up your Dragonite itself.

Dratini x2

x2 Dragonair x2

x2 Dragonite x2

x2 Snom x2

x2 Frosmoth x2

x2 Misty x2

x2 Professor's Research x2

x2 Sabrina x2

x2 Poke Ball x2

x2 X Speed x2

If you don't have (or care for) Snom and Frosmoth, you can always try replacing them with Staryu and Starmie ex, for quick damage on the field, or Psyduck and Golduck, for limiting their ability to cast supporter cards. Or, if you're playing the Pokemon TCG Pocket Lapras ex event, there's potential to have Lapras ex in there as a tank/self-healer.

Lightning Dragonite Deck

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Contrarily, this version focuses on the sparkier side of the Dragonite, using Pincurchins' paralysis and Zapdos ex's raw power to hold the field until you can slam down the final evolution of the dragon line.

Dratini x2

x2 Dragonair x2

x2 Dragonite x2

x2 Pincurchin x2

x2 Zapdos ex x2

x2 Professor's Research x2

x2 Giovanni x2

x2 Sabrina x2

x2 Poke Ball x2

x2 X Speed x2

It's the Giovanni that's probably the least essential card here, so feel free to swap it out either for a Meowth (for the per-turn card draw) or some potions (for survival). This is the best format though; add too many basic Pokemon and your Poke Ball cards won't help you draw the essential Dratini.

Dark Dragonite Deck

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

This one is a little trickier - people are having some success adding Dark-type to their Dragonite deck, using the cheap/durable Weezing as a barrier than can poison foes and wear them down. It can potentially work very well, though Dragonite already requiring you draw two different types of energy gets even harder when there's a third, largely unhelpful energy type clogging things. It's always possible that you just keep rolling Dark energy, and the big Dragon can't do much with that.

Dratini x2

x2 Dragonair x2

x2 Dragonite x2

x2 Koffing x2

x2 Weezing x2

x2 Koga x2

x2 Professor's Research x2

x2 Sabrina x2

x2 Poke Ball x2

x2 X Speed x2

The play here is to immediately get Koffing and Weezing on the field and have them tanking damage until Dragonite is ready to leave the bench, before then using the Koga card to instantly take Weezing off the field for free (or using Koga to effectively reset Weezing so it can start tanking again). No easy substitutes here; this deck is very specifically built around Weezing's strengths.

Want to understand how to customise your cards with cool cosmetics? We've got the Pokemon TCG Pocket flair explained here; or find out if the Pokemon TCG Pocket bent packs really do give better cards!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission