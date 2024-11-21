The best Pokemon TCG Pocket Venusaur ex deck and builds

Making a good Pokemon TCG Pocket Venusaur ex deck is tricky, but Venusaur has a respectable place in the meta right now - not the best, but up there and likely to get higher as Grass-type events and new cards impact the way it's used. Being part of a Grass deck opens Venusaur up to pairing with all kinds of useful cards specific to that type, like Exeggutor ex, Erika and Lilligant, so we've seen more than a few deck builds arising as a result.

With that in mind, we've put together all the best Venusaur ex decks in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Meta right now, so you can create a leafy, healing build that can help you endure and and survive what your opponents throw at you.

The best Venusaur ex decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Right now there are two Venusaur ex deck builds in Pokemon TCG Pocket with slightly different approaches.

Venusaur ex / Lilligant (Energy build)

Venusaur ex / Exeggutor ex (Early Game)

Though arguably one of the Pokemon TCG Pocket best cards when it comes to Grass-types, the big failing of Venusaur ex is that it's a late-game card where you need to evolve and charge up Bulbasaur, and until then you're potentially at risk. Both Lilligant and Exeggutor ex are powerful cards that solve this problem in different ways: Lilligant supplies Venusaur with energy to try and speed up the process, while Exeggutor is a tanky early game card that can hold the line until Venusaur is ready.

Below we'll lay out both versions, but with one of the Pokemon TCG Pocket Events upcoming focused on Venusaur itself, we'll likely see a lot more use of this card, Grass-type cards generally, and the more verdant kind of deck coming to the fore. With that in mind, it's good to know exactly how to play Venusaur, and what makes it one of the Pokemon TCG Pocket best decks right now.

Venusaur and Lilligant ex deck build

This deck build is focused on using Lilligant's "Leaf Supply" attack, which provides energy to a benched Pokemon, and use that to quickly fuel Venusaur and move into the late-game faster. To make that deck, you'll need the following:

Bulbasaur x2

x2 Ivysaur x2

x2 Venusaur ex x2

x2 Petilil x2

x2 Lilligant x2

x2 Poke Ball x2

x2 Potion x1

x1 X Speed x2

x2 Erika x2

x2 Sabrina x1

x1 Professor's Research x2

Obviously you want to start by putting out and evolving Petilil as a first priority, while building up Venusaur on the bench. Use Sabrina to throw your opponent off-balance in the early game and Erika to heal whoever needs it - then when you're done, it's time to cycle in Venusaur for some heavy damage.

All the cards here are pretty tanky, so ideally surviving those early phases should be manageable, especially with Petilil's self-healing and cards like Erika in play. Obviously you need to be worried about Fire-types though, so if the Pokemon TCG Pocket Charizard ex deck or some other powerhouse comes up against you, it's time to start thinking strategically and go on the offensive.

Venusaur ex and Exeggutor ex build

Rather than speed up the early game, this Venusaur ex build is about getting in a powerful Pokemon to simply make surviving it a little easier: Exeggutor ex.

Bulbasaur x2

x2 Ivysaur x2

x2 Venusaur ex x2

x2 Exeggcute x2

x2 Exeggutor ex x2

x2 Poke Ball x2

x2 Potion x2

x2 X Speed x2

x2 Erika x2

x2 Professor's Research x2

This time you want to get out Exeggcute and Exeggutor ex as fast as possible, then keep them safe and healed with Potions and Erika while setting up Venusaur on the back bench. Exeggutor ex is a great early game card; tanky and durable with a cheap 1-energy attack that can do up to 80 damage, depending on a coin flip. It's good at holding down the line or softening up the enemy for Venusaur to come in and close the deal later.

It will be later, though. Without Lilligant, you'll be lucky to have Venusaur ready by turn 10, and if Exeggutor gets taken down you're immediately two-thirds of the way towards defeat.

