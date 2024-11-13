All Pokemon TCG Pocket Promo cards and how to get them

The Promo cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket are special cards that can't be drawn from packs, and instead have to be won or earned through different, strange methods separate from the current "Genetic Apex" packs. The actual method by which cards in the "Promo-A" set are earned varies from card to card, tied to specific events that give them out in different ways.

Below we'll cover all the different Promo cards that have been added to Pokemon TCGP so far in the Promo-A set, how you can earn them, and if they're even still in the game, as many of them are limited to certain dates and events.

How to get all Promo Cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket

All the currently available Promo Cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket are listed below, as well as how you get them. These promo cards are also each numbered in-game for ease of categorisation, and are labelled as part of the "Promo-A" set (with later sets presumably listed as "Promo-B" and so on).

Shop Promo Cards Potion (001) - Purchase from the Shop for 2 Shop Tokens X Speed (002) - Purchase from the Shop for 2 Shop Tokens Hand Scope (003) - Purchase from the Shop for 2 Shop Tokens Pokedex (004) - Purchase from the Shop for 2 Shop Tokens Poke Ball (005) - Purchase from the Shop for 2 Shop Tokens Red Card (006) - Purchase from the Shop for 2 Shop Tokens Professor's Research (007) - Purchase from the Shop for 2 Shop Tokens Pikachu (009) - Purchase from the shop for 1 Premium Ticket (requires the Premium Pass)

Wonder Pick Event Promo Cards (Event ends 21:59 AM November 14 (PST)) Chansey (011) - Earned through the Pokemon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick system as part of the limited Wonder Pick event Meowth (012) - Earned through the Wonder Pick system as part of the limited Wonder Pick event

(Event ends 21:59 AM November 14 (PST)) Pokemon TCG Pocket Lapras ex event Promo Cards (Event ends 21:59 AM 17 November (PST)) Butterfree (013) - random win from Promo Packs won in the limited Lapras ex event Lapras Ex (014) - random win from Promo Packs won in the limited Lapras ex event Pikachu (015) - random win from Promo Packs won in the limited Lapras ex event Clefairy (016) - random win from Promo Packs won in the limited Lapras ex event Mankey (017) - random win from Promo Packs won in the limited Lapras ex event

Leaks and datamining (as well as gaps in the numbering system above) have already suggested that there will be more Promo Cards as part of the Promo-A set being added to the game later on, with alternative variants of the Pokemon TCG Pocket Mewtwo ex card making the rounds.

However, it's worth noting that these specific cards have not been officially announced, and even if the leaks were true at time of release, it's possible that behind-the-scenes decisions will change the resultant card releases.

What are Promo Cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Promo Cards in Pokemon TCGP are special card variants that are difficult to obtain or limited in time and access. They don't generally do anything different to the standard version of the card - a promotional Pikachu and a regular Pikachu have the same effect in battle - but they have a different appearance, artwork, and depending on who you talk to, a certain amount of prestige.

Some cards may also debut first as Promo Cards - for example, Lapras Ex wasn't a part of Pokemon TCG Pocket until the Lapras Ex event. It's possible that the card will enter circulation properly in later sets and expansions, but for now it's only for those who can beat the event itself.

Promo Cards are also generally (but not always) marked by a stamp of some sort on the right side of the image, as seen on the picture of Mankey above. Not every Promo Card has this, but stamped cards are always promotional cards.

