All Pokemon TCG Pocket ranks and competitive rewards

Pokemon TCG Pocket ranks are earned through ranked matches, the new competitive matchmaking system that has rewards and emblems unlocked at the end of every season. Now having gone live with the Shining Revelry booster set expansion for Pokemon TCG Pocket, ranked matches are a way for players to play against others in scaled challenges, building up their rank until the end of the season itself. For those who want to know why they should be putting in the effort, we explain all the rewards for playing ranked matches in PTCGP below, as well as the length of time in a season.

Ranked match rewards and emblems in Pokemon TCG Pocket

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

At the end of a season of ranked matches in Pokemon TCG Pocket, players get a Final Rank Reward based on the highest rank they achieved during that season. There are 17 Ranks in total (with players then competing to be best in the highest rank, Master Ball), and each one of which comes with a unique Emblem (as shown above), as well as numerous Pack Hourglasses.

Beginner Rank 1: Beginner Emblem + 10 Pack Hourglasses

Beginner Rank 2: Beginner Emblem + 15 Pack Hourglasses

Beginner Rank 3: Beginner Emblem + 20 Pack Hourglasses

Beginner Rank 4: Beginner Emblem + 25 Pack Hourglasses





Poke Ball Rank 1: Poke Ball Emblem + 30 Pack Hourglasses

Poke Ball Rank 2: Poke Ball Emblem + 35 Pack Hourglasses

Poke Ball Rank 3: Poke Ball Emblem + 40 Pack Hourglasses

Poke Ball Rank 4: Poke Ball Emblem + 45 Pack Hourglasses





Great Ball Rank 1: Great Ball Emblem + 50 Pack Hourglasses

Great Ball Rank 2: Great Ball Emblem + 55 Pack Hourglasses

Great Ball Rank 3: Great Ball Emblem + 60 Pack Hourglasses

Great Ball Rank 4: Great Ball Emblem + 65 Pack Hourglasses





Ultra Ball Rank 1: Ultra Ball Emblem + 75 Pack Hourglasses

Ultra Ball Rank 2: Ultra Ball Emblem + 80 Pack Hourglasses

Ultra Ball Rank 3: Ultra Ball Emblem + 85 Pack Hourglasses

Ultra Ball Rank 4: Ultra Ball Emblem + 90 Pack Hourglasses





Master Ball Rank (Unranked): Master Ball Emblem + 95 Pack Hourglasses

Master Ball Rank (#5,001 - #10,000): "Top 10000" Master Ball Emblem + 100 Pack Hourglasses

Master Ball Rank (#1,001 - #5,000): "Top 5000" Master Ball Emblem + 100 Pack Hourglasses

Master Ball Rank (#1 - #1,001): "Top 1000" Master Ball Emblem + 100 Pack Hourglasses

Each of these emblems is tagged with a serial number marking the Season you earned it from, such as the most recent being "A2b", the same as the Shining Revelry booster set.



It will also be marked with a second number tagging what Rank you achieved - if you got to Ultra Ball Rank 2, for example, you'd get the Ultra Ball emblem with a little "2" at the bottom.

How to increase your Rank in Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

To ascend through the Ranks in PTCGP Ranked matches, you simply need to win games in ranked mode! Every win will earn you points towards your next rank, and consecutive wins will grant a bonus. Players you encounter will be of a similar rank to you, ensuring a tiered challenge that scales to your skill level. For the best possible chance at victory, you should look at our best Pokemon TCG Pocket decks page.

When do ranked seasons change in PTCGP?

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Ranked seasons reset every month, and if the serial numbers are any indication, will be timed with new card expansions accordingly. You can get a specific indicator of when a current season ends by doing the following:

Select Ranked Matches under the Versus Battle Menu Press the Question Mark in the top right Select "Event Details"

This will tell you the duration of the current season. In this case, Season A2b will end on April 27, 2025, with Results and Rewards going live on April 30.



