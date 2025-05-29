The first one-hit kill card was just added to Pokemon TCG Pocket in Extradimensional Crisis: it's a teddy bear that cuddles you to death, and it's terrible

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket's new expansion Extradimensional Crisis has added a new card that ends up being one of the strongest in the game if you can guarantee coin flips will go your way. So, basically, it's not that strong.

Coin flips are the best and worst thing about Pokemon TCG Pocket. When you hit four heads in a row with Zapdos and absolutely decimate an opponent's Pokemon with 50 damage per flip, it's the best feeling in the world. When you fail Pincurchin's paralysis Thunder Shock coin flip every time and get rolled for it, it sucks!

With the new Extradimensional Crisis expansion, Pokemon TCG Pocket has added a new coin flip that's sure to put many a player on tilt. Bewear has arrived with the Superpowered Hug ability. This move requires three energy to have Bewear give a big cuddle to your opponent and KO them instantly.

This sounds pretty nuts, but the catch is you need to do two coin flips in a row and have them both land on heads. So in my experience, this card is never going to work for me but my opponents are going to hit it every time and make me wonder what I'm doing with my life. It doesn't even matter if the card is an ex; if they get two heads in a row, they're scoring the two points instantly.

Of course, with there being no way to manipulate coin flips, you only have about a one in four chance of actually KO-ing your opponent with this move, making it a pretty bad card all things considered. But it may be worth it for those highlights where you do finally land it.

Even if you don't want to Bewear, you should really check out our Pokemon TCG Pocket best decks and meta tier list, which is updated with the new Extradimensional Crisis expansion.