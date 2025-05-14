A Pokemon prophecy has come to pass as former world champ gets his own distribution event, so you too can own "Wolfe's Incineroar"

We all have a least-favorite Pokemon. Mine's Binacle – I don't know exactly why, but something about the Gen 6 barnacle 'mon just doesn't spark joy. However, it's not often that our least favorites become an intrinsic part of our image, but that's something that's about to be etched into Pokemon history permanently for 2016 world champ Wolfe "Wolfey" Glick and his Incineroar.

Wolfey does not like Incineroar. While not his absolute least-favorite 'mon (he previously called it his "fourth most hated" ), he's criticized the Alolan starter for decreasing Pokemon diversity in the competitive scene, thanks to its high utility with its Fire/Dark typing and Intimidate ability. Needless to say, it's a very, very good Pokemon, and one that, despite his hatred, has become a mainstay of many of Wolfey's competitive teams, including in the recent Pokemon European International Championships, which he won .

This love-hate relationship between Wolfey and Incineroar has been a meme for some time now. The two are permanently associated, and whether he likes it or not, the wrestling cat is probably his signature Pokemon. Now, The Pokemon Company itself has made it official.

It's been revealed that during the 2025 North America International Championships next month, if you tune into the official livestream, you'll be able to get a Mystery Gift distribution password to claim a special "Wolfe Glick's Incineroar" in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet . The big cat will have the same moves and stats as Wolfey's during the European International Championships, and as Serebii reports , it should also come with the Partner Ribbon, which will allow you to send it into battle as "Wolfe's Incineroar."

Beyond cementing Wolfey's Incineroar into official Pokemon event history forever (as many other competitive players' signature team members have been in the past), the whole thing is extra amusing since Serebii owner Joe Merrick spoke the idea into existence back in 2023.

At the time, he noted : "The Partner Ribbon they've added is going to be so useful. Now for Pokémon including Anime Character tie-in distributions, and maybe even VGC player distributions, they can make them have this ribbon so you can have it be like, 'Go! Ash's Pikachu!' 'Go! Wolfe's Incineroar.'"

At the time, Wolfey jokingly replied: "Wolfe's WHAT?????" He obviously sees the humor in the situation, though, now sharing the event news with a simple "LMAOOOOOOOOOOOO." The prophecy has come to pass.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The North America International Championships are set to take place between June 13 and 15, and Pokemon warns that the event distribution code for this very special Incineroar will expire on June 20, at 4:59pm PDT (7:59pm EDT, or 12:59am BST on June 21). Needless to say, there won't be long to claim it, so don't miss out.

While you're here, be sure to check out our ranking of the best Pokemon games.