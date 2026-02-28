Pokemon Winds and Waves' "angry bird" Browt already has quite the fan following despite everyone agreeing the grass starter is kind of ugly

The Pokemon Winds and Waves starters are driving tons of online discussion, as every new generation of starting Pokemon tend to do, but one in particular is already attracting quite the fan following despite everyone generally agreeing that it's kinda ugly (in a cute way).

I'm of course referring to Pokemon Winds and Waves' grass type starter Browt, an unimpressed little bean chick that has green leaves sprouting out of its beak to form one glaring unibrow, hence the name. "This Pokémon runs about energetically while photosynthesizing using the leaves on its brow," the game's official website explains. "It's lively, but it can also be a bit clumsy."

Fans and fan artists immediately took Browt under their wing, depicting the little chick in all sorts of situations that would explain why it looks like it just smelt something awful, as well as recreating famous memes using the little bird. Take a look below for some giggles.

welcome to the world, my scrungly son — @spiritcrowart.bsky.social (@spiritcrowart.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2026-02-28T12:56:37.402Z

we have rowlet at home #pokemon #browt #pokemonwindandwaves — @errantsquam.heckingsne.cc (@errantsquam.heckingsne.cc.bsky.social) 2026-02-28T12:56:37.297Z

Something I find just as funny is that everyone generally agrees that Browt is sort of, kinda, just a tad ugly. People normally pick their favorites from the Pokedex based on whether they think a 'mon looks cool or cute or spooky, but this might be one of the rare occasions where a Pokemon gains a cult following because it's the opposite of all of those things. Folks simply like Browt's daft vibes and permanently disappointed face.

We'll see if anything changes once we see the starter Pokemon's final evolution. Pokemon Winds and Waves is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 sometime in 2027.

Pokemon Winds and Waves each have exclusive outfits for your main character, but all I can see is the hoverboard you seem to be carrying