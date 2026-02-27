Pokemon Winds and Waves trailer impresses, but fans are ripping into new Pikachu characters Mr. Windychu and Ms. Wavychu: "They're the elderly couple that perpetually lives on cruises"

Pokemon Winds and Waves looks pretty lush thanks to its summery, oceanic setting and cute new starter Pokemon, but fans aren't so smitten with the game's two new mysterious Pikachu characters called Mr. Windychu and Ms. Wavychu. Yes, those are their actual names and, gosh, making fun of them is just so easy.

Before ever showing us proper footage of the upcoming Generation 10 games during the Pokemon Day 2026 stream, The Pokemon Company opened its reveal trailer with an animated intro showing a classic and cutesy Pikachu enjoying a much-needed holiday. That's when two tanned, seriously uncool Pikachu wearing vacation fits bang down the door with no further elaboration.

The Pokemon Company is also being coy about what the deal is with these two characters. "Just how could these Pikachu be involved in your adventure? Look forward to future announcements," the company teases on its website, giving away only their names which hint Mr. Windychu might be more involved in Pokemon Winds and Ms. Wavychu could feature more heavily in Pokemon Waves.

"The Pikachu couple from across the bar who like your vibe scare me," one fan quips over on the Pokemon subreddit. "Are they shiny or tanned?" Another jokes that "they're the elderly couple that perpetually live on cruises," hence the deep tans.

"They definitely look like they get way too drunk on Mai Tais at the resort bar and insist on dancing way too handsy with you," a third says.

"I can't put my finger on why exactly, but I hate those Pikachus for some reason," someone else on the thread writes, while a commentor chimes in that "the spray tans they got unnerve me."

